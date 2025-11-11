AEW Collision Ratings Report (11/8): A look at latest viewership and key demo data, plus 10 week history, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday night’s (11/8) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 289,000 viewers, compared to 217,000 the prior week and the 228,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 250,000 (excluding the one-hour “special” after Dynamite on Oct. 15). Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

289,000 (11/8)

217,000 (11/1)

228,000 (10/25)

400,000 (10/15 – Special hour after Dynamite)

286,000 (10/11)

226,000 (10/4)

248,000 (9/27)

235,000 (9/13)

300,000 (9/6)

195,000 (8/30)

281,000 (8/23)

One year ago this week, it drew 332,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 307,000.

Two years ago this week, it drew 455,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 410,000.

(Note: In the fall of 2025, Nielsen Media Research augmented their data gathering technique which has led to a change in how viewership is measured, and it in general has led to a drop in pro wrestling viewership, so year-over-year averages will reflect a great drop in viewership and interest in the product than reality since the numbers year over year were calculated differently.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.06 rating, compared to 0.03 and 0.04 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.05.

0.06 (11/8)

0.03 (11/1)

0.04 (10/25)

0.11 (10/15 – Special hour after Dynamite)

0.06 (10/11)

0.03 (10/4)

0.05 (9/27)

0.05 (9/13)

0.07 (9/6)

0.04 (8/30)

0.07 (8/23)

One year ago, it drew a a 0.38 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.37.

Two years ago, it drew a a 0.34 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.36.

The announced matches and segments were…

Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Harley Cameron vs. Thekla – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…