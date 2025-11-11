Triple H interacts with slop, Isaac Yankem (Kane) teams with Lawler, President Clinton impersonator says WWE is one of America’s greatest exports – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (11/6/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 6, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #361 )

-After a summary of last week’s angle between British Bulldog and Marty Jannetty, Vince McMahon and Dok Hendrix opened and previewed the program…

(1) British Bulldog (mgd. by Jim Cornette) pinned Marty Jannetty. During the match a soundbite aired with Clarence Mason stressing that Bulldog will face the winner of the WWF Survivor Series match for the title. In the end Jannetty covered Bulldog, but Bulldog draped his foot over the bottom rope. Bulldog then moved and Jannetty charged into the ringpost. A powerslam later it was over…

-A Bill Clinton impersonator in Washington D.C. said the WWF is truly one of America’s best exports…

-Dok interviewed Cornette and Bulldog after the match…

-Barry Horowitz was coaching Hakushi along with Bret Hart for their Raw main event…

-They replayed Jerry Lawler interviewing Goldust on Superstars and Bam Bam Bigelow interrupting the interview and challenging Goldust…

(2) Henry Godwinn won a squash. Afterward, Hunter Hearst Helmsley attacked Godwinn and poured Hogman’s slop over Hogman’s head – of course, he put on rubber gloves before touching the bucket…

-Tod Pettengill hyped Survivor Series. Promos aired with Undertaker & Paul Bearer and Diesel. Undertaker is hiding his face and Pettengill hypes that we won’t know what his face looks like until Survivor Series…

(3) Kama won a squash during which they interviewed Shawn Michaels via phone. Michaels talked about not getting a break unless he makes one for himself. He said he looks forward to teaming with Ahmed Johnson even though he knows nothing about him…

(4) Bret Hart & Hakushi defeated Jerry Lawler & Isaac Yankem when the referee caught Barry Horowitz with a chair in the ring (which he just took from the interfering Lawler)…