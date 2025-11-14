News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss multiple titles changing hands, lackluster War Games announcements, strong women’s tag team picture, more (72 min.)

November 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

  • Multiple titles change hands
  • Surprise Chelsea title win; what does it mean for Giulia?
  • Charlotte and Bliss dropping the titles opens up new match-ups
  • The dangers of Cargill vs. Charlotte
  • Worf-effect vs. kick-the-dog tropes
  • What’s next for Tiffany?
  • Cena wins the IC title and how it might change the outcome of the Last Time Is Now Tournament
  • Lackluster War Games announcements
  • Jericho criticizes AEW, puts over TNA
  • Women’s tag team picture is looking strong
  • Jorge’s thoughts on titles and how they should be used
  • Can Maxxine Dupri pull off an upset?
  • Logan Paul x Vision
  • Who really took out Jacob Fatu?
  • “Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” mini review
  • Jorge catches up on Bayformers
  • …and more

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

