FREE PODCAST 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss multiple titles changing hands, lackluster War Games announcements, strong women’s tag team picture, more (72 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:
- Multiple titles change hands
- Surprise Chelsea title win; what does it mean for Giulia?
- Charlotte and Bliss dropping the titles opens up new match-ups
- The dangers of Cargill vs. Charlotte
- Worf-effect vs. kick-the-dog tropes
- What’s next for Tiffany?
- Cena wins the IC title and how it might change the outcome of the Last Time Is Now Tournament
- Lackluster War Games announcements
- Jericho criticizes AEW, puts over TNA
- Women’s tag team picture is looking strong
- Jorge’s thoughts on titles and how they should be used
- Can Maxxine Dupri pull off an upset?
- Logan Paul x Vision
- Who really took out Jacob Fatu?
- “Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” mini review
- Jorge catches up on Bayformers
- …and more
