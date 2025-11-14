FREE PODCAST 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss multiple titles changing hands, lackluster War Games announcements, strong women’s tag team picture, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

Multiple titles change hands

Surprise Chelsea title win; what does it mean for Giulia?

Charlotte and Bliss dropping the titles opens up new match-ups

The dangers of Cargill vs. Charlotte

Worf-effect vs. kick-the-dog tropes

What’s next for Tiffany?

Cena wins the IC title and how it might change the outcome of the Last Time Is Now Tournament

Lackluster War Games announcements

Jericho criticizes AEW, puts over TNA

Women’s tag team picture is looking strong

Jorge’s thoughts on titles and how they should be used

Can Maxxine Dupri pull off an upset?

Logan Paul x Vision

Who really took out Jacob Fatu?

“Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” mini review

Jorge catches up on Bayformers

…and more

