WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/14): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on L.A. Knight vs. Mystery Opponent, Jey Uso vs. The Miz in “Last Time is Now” Tournament, Cargill vs. B-Fab, Sami Zayn appearance

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 14, 2025

ALBANY, NEW YORK AT MVP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 8,122 were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The crowd in Albany exploded as Rhea Ripley’s music played to start the show. Ripley and Io Sky made their way to the ring as Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcomed the viewers to Smackdown. They talked about the fallout from Monday Night Raw’s Women’s Tag Team Championship match, where The Kabuki Warriors defeated Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to win the titles, and the subsequent attacks that led to Ripley making a War Games Challenge.

Ripley said that since she’s been out with a broken nose, the Kabuki Warriors have though they were untouchable. Then, when Nia Jax and Lash Legend were introduced into the mix they thought they had the numbers advantage. Ripley said that numbers catch up to you, while Sky referenced War Games. Ripley asked Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to come down to the ring and they obliged. Cole hyped the danger of the War Games cage. Sky hugged Bliss and Flair. Bliss said that if the heels want to play dirty then “it’s on.” Flair said she couldn’t do it, saying that she didn’t like or trust Ripley. She acknowledged that Ripley probably felt the same about her. Flair said she couldn’t look past it, and even though Bliss is her friend, she wasn’t going to do it. Flair left the ring and walked all the way to the back while Bliss protested. Cole and Graves said they didn’t expect that to happen.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a surprising, but logical development. Everything Flair said made sense since her and Ripley have history as rivals, though the performance was very wooden. It also follows WWE’s formula for putting together a War Games match, where teammates have conflict going into it. That’s not a bad thing. I fully expect Flair to eventually join the team. Hopefully her performance during the match is better than her performance on the microphone tonight because it was below average. Chris Tucker would have understand why I wasn’t believing the words that were coming out of her mouth, even if the words themselves made sense.)

– Participants for tonight including Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and L.A. Knight were shown arriving to the arena. Jey Uso was in the concourse area asking for them to hit his music. Jey made his arm-yeeting entrance down the arena steps. [c]

– Jey wanted to “run it back” but was interrupted by The Miz’s music. Miz went to the ring for the opening contest of the evening. Graves mentioned that Miz told him he wanted to win the tournament and defeat John Cena in Cena’s last match to prove that Miz defeating Cena in the main event of Wrestlemania 27 wasn’t a fluke.

(1) JEY USO vs. THE MIZ – “The Last Time is Now” Tournament match

They locked up and Miz kicked Jey in the gut. Jey retaliated with measured punches but Miz regained the advantage with a knee in the gut. Miz went for his patented clothesline in the corner but Jey countered with a backslide that earned him a quick two-count. Jey rocked Miz with an enziguri that sent him to the apron. Miz slid back in through Jey’s legs and rolled him up for a nearfall. Jey clotheslined Miz to the floor and yeeted, then dove through the ropes onto a prone Miz on the floor. [c]

Cole mentioned the upcoming men’s WarGames match with Jey part of the babyface team. Miz hit a codebreaker with Jey in the corner and followed-up with a spike DDT and covered for another two-count. Miz hit the “it kicks,” but when he wound up for the last one Jey ducked and caught him with a back suplex and cover for a nearfall. Miz crawled to the corner for refuge while Jey stood in the corner calling for a running hip attack. Miz dodged and hit the familiar move set of John Cena with shoulder blocks and a back suplex. Miz called for the “Five Knuckle Shuffle”…and hit it. Miz went for an AA but couldn’t get it up. Jey caught him in the mouth with a superkick, but Mix quickly countered with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz covered for one…two…kickout by Jey! Miz was distraught.

Jey got back to his feet first. Miz lifted Jey up in the corner and attempted a Skull Crushing Finale from the top rope. Jey managed to get underneath Miz and lift him up into the AA position but then collapsed to the mat with Miz falling in front of him. Cole – “that was unique.” Jey covered it well by immediately running the ropes and hitting a spear. Jey went to the top and came off with an Uso splash for the win.

WINNER: Jey Uso via pinfall in 10:00. Jey Uso advances in the tournament.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was an okay match with a predictable result. Jey needed a win.)

– DIY, Ilja Dragunov, and Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis were in the backstage area. Tomasso Ciampa complained about Dragunov not understanding the rules of an open challenge. Aldis disagreed, saying that the champion has the right to determine how he handles an open challenge. Johnny Gargano said that the champion didn’t have the right to call his partner a jackass. Ciampa called Dragunov a muppet. Dragunov said he wanted to fight respectful and honorable warriors…unlike Ciampa. He said that he was giving the title shot to Axiom tonight.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: If you regularly read my report you’ll see that I predicted Axiom would get a title shot before Ciampa a couple weeks ago. Maybe don’t check my other predictions.)

Aldis continued sauntering down the hallway where Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed were conveniently waiting for him outside of his office. Heyman said they needed to talk to him for a minute. No sign of Bron Breakker. [c]

– A video aired with John Cena talking about how he became a professional wrestler. He said he trained in Orange County as a hobby, simply for the fun of it.

– Aldis called for security to come to his office. He asked Heyman what he could do for him before security escorted him out of the building. Heyman had a War Games “Agreement” in his hand that said he was allowed to take talent from any WWE brand to be on his War Games team and just wanted to let Aldis know. Aldis said he already knew that. Security showed up. So did the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Cody asked Heyman what he wanted to talk about. Heyman said he wanted to talk about Cody, the Golden Goose, getting involved in Vision business last Monday. Cody said he put his friends to the fire and that today’s business was the WWE Championship. Cody told them that if they weren’t there to fight then they needed to leave. Bronson got in his face and said he wanted to fight. Cody told Aldis to make the match for tonight. Heyman said that wasn’t good enough and it should be a title match. Cody agreed. Aldis tried to talk him out of it but Cody was adamant. Aldis made the match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Big main event match made for Smackdown tonight with Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Bronson Reed. There will be schmoz.)

(2) ILJA DRAGUNOV [c] vs. AXIOM – Open Challenge for the United States Championship

Neither entrance was shown which was refreshing. They felt each other out in the opening minutes. Cole mentioned that this was the 12th straight week that the U.S. title was on the line. It was a slower pace than Dragunov’s defense have been. Axiom locked in an armbar but Dragunov quickly powered out. Dragunov hit a vicious open-handed strike but Axiom dropkicked Dragunov to the floor. They traded chops and strikes from the apron and Dragunov headbutted Axiom back into the ring. Dragunov hit a senton from the top rope and covered for the first two-count of the match. It went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Dragunov hit a German Suplex but couldn’t hit a second because Axiom escaped and executed one of his own. Axiom leveled Dragunov with a punch that may have actually connected more than either man wanted. Axiom with a dropkick of the top rope that connected. He followed up with kicks to the champion’s chest but Dragunov fired back with a kick to Axiom’s mouth. Dragunov went for the Constantine Special but Axiom caught him in an armbar. Dragunov powered out again as Cole speculated whether the damage had been done to the champion though. Dragunov wanted to hit an H-Bomb but Axiom managed to leap to the top rope (while holding Dragunov’s hands) and flipped over, thus DDT’ing Dragunov. He went for the pin and earned a tremendous nearfall that had the announcers screaming. Cole screamed “how the hell did Dragunov kick out” as a replay was immediately shown and the crowd erupted into well-earned “this is awesome” chants.

Graves said that Axiom sensed that he had the champion on the ropes as Axiom battled for control with Dragunov as both men stood on the ropes. Dragunov tried to chop his way free but Axiom hit a Spanish fly. However, when he charged to capitalize Dragunov nailed him with the Torpedo Moscow and hit the H-bomb for the sudden victory.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov by pinfall in 11:00. Dragunov retains the United States Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another great open challenge match. This match was different that Dragunov’s previous title defenses in that it had a slower pace but still peppered in some very well executed moments. The nearfall after Axiom’s DDT was fantastic and the sudden change victory was perfectly done.)

Dragunov helped Axiom to his feet and hugged him.

– R-Truth implored to Aldis to handle his balls and tried to give him two balls for the hopper with his name on it. Aldis reluctantly accepted them because he didn’t have it in him to remind Truth again that he was already in the tournament. New Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre walked in and Green asked Aldis when her championship celebration was going to happen. Before Aldis could answer, Green pointed out that Aldis had cancelled it for tonight. Green demanded she have a celebration on Smackdown next week, with pyro. Aldis relented and asked her to hold his balls.

– Sami Zayn was shown walking because he was up next. [c]

– It was shown that Ciampa attacked Axiom outside the ring during the break. Nathan Frazer ran off Ciampa.

[HOUR TWO]

– Sami Zayn entered to a decent reaction as Cole reminded the audience that Sami hadn’t been able to get involved with the situation regarding the MFT group because he was battling injuries and wasn’t cleared to compete. Sami said that ever since he came to Smackdown there has been some high highs and some low lows. He defeated Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship. He was able to wrestle John Cena in his last match on Smackdown. He was able to go toe-to-toe with the best talent they had to offer. But he proclaimed that the last four weeks have been difficult as he sat on the sidelines and watched the MFT’s attack people he likes. Sami said that him sitting on the sidelines ended tonight. He called out Solo.

– Solo Sikoa and his MFT group consisting of J.C. Mateo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga walked out on stage. Solo questioned whether Sami even knew himself. Solo said that the real Sami was a desperate, pathetic liar, which makes him selfish. He claimed that Sami didn’t care about anyone but himself. Solo said he cared about his family and their loyalty to him, claiming that Sami knew nothing of family loyalty. Solo threatened to kick his ass and pointed out that Sami was still wounded. The MFT’s all got up on the apron while Solo got in the ring. Solo said he could drop him where he stands but he would wait until Sami was medically cleared to come for him. Sami said he wasn’t going to have to wait for long because as of tonight Sami was 100% medically cleared. Sami dared Solo to do something about it now but told Solo that he didn’t come alone.

Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the Motor City Machine Guns pulled the MFTs off the apron and they started brawling on the floor. Back in the ring, Sami punched Solo repeatedly in the corner and set him up for a Helluva kick. But Talla Tonga pulled Solo to the outside while Tama Tonga attacked Sami from behind. The babyfaces cleared the ring and Fenix hit a tornado splash to the outside on the heels. Sami’s music played as the babyfaces were in the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good to see Sami Zayn cleared from whatever was ailing him, which I presume was legitimate since otherwise there was no true point to what he was doing over the last month. I’m not exactly sure where this feud is going, but I presume it led to a traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series.)

– Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes interacted in the back. They hugged. Jey said he heard the Vision had a title shot against him tonight so he’d have his back. Jimmy Uso walked up and said he had Cody’s back too. Jimmy said that C.M. Punk called him and Jimmy said he’s in for the War Games match too. Cody hugged Jimmy.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The War Games teams are rounding out now that we know Jimmy Uso is in.)

– In the back somewhere, Solo demanded a match from Aldis with the now-medically cleared Sami Zayn. Aldis countered and said that the MFTs would take on Sami, Nakamura, Fenix, and the Machine Guns in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match next week on Smackdown. The Wyatt symbol flashed on screen at the end.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welp I called it, though that obviously didn’t take a genius. For a purist like me I wish it was actually happening at Survivor Series though. Expect interference from the Wyatt Sicks during that match.)

– L.A. Knight entered for the next tournament match. Cole wondered aloud who his mystery opponent would be. His opponent was Zack Ryder. Ryder came out to his old “Woo Woo Woo” music wearing a Broski shirt. Graves ran down Ryder’s accolades and iterated that Ryder had reinvented himself in death matches on the independent scene in his time away from the WWE.

(3) L.A. KNIGHT vs. ZACK RYDER – “The Last Time is Now” Tournament match

Graves said it wasn’t fair that Knight didn’t know who his opponent would be, while Ryder was able to prepare for him. Ryder tried to win with a quick roll-up to no avail. Knight ducked a Rough Ryder attempt. Knight charged at Ryder who sidestepped him and Knight fell through the ropes to the outside. [c]

Cole stated that Ryder hadn’t had a match in WWE in the last 5.5 years. Graves said he was here now because he knew what was at stake, a chance to be Cena’s final opponent. Knight rallied with punches, a clothesline, a Russian Leg Sweep, and a big neckbreaker. Knight covered for a two-count as Cole reminded the audience that Knight has had the most overall matches of anyone in WWE in 2025 so far. Ryder countered a choreographed attempt from Knight and faceplanted him. Ryder connected with his patented boot to the face of a seated Knight and covered for another nearfall. Cole wondered if Ryder still called himself the Internet Champion.

Knight went for his catapulting elbow drop but Ryder moved. Knight rolled through it but was caught with a Rough Ryder when he turned around. Ryder covered but Knight kicked out at two again for a good nearfall. Knight went for the BFT but Ryder again countered will nearfall rollup. Ryder jumped off the top but Knight caught him with a powerbomb. Knight immediately hit the BFT for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight via pinfall in 9:00. L.A. Knight advances in the tournament.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back Zack Ryder. I’m sure some won’t be happy that he lost but Knight needed a win, much like Jey earlier. It will be interesting to see if Ryder sticks around. His wife is on Smackdown after all.)

– In the back behind some cases, Bliss, Ripley, and a scowling Sky were discussing what happened with Flair earlier. Bliss said she had no idea and that Flair wasn’t returning her calls or texts. Ripley said she thought they could have put their beef aside for one night. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and the Kabuki Warriors showed up and beat up the babyfaces, leaving them laying to be tended to by WWE officials.

– The WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill confidently walked to the ring for the next match. [c]

(4) JADE CARGILL vs. B-FAB (w/Michin)

B-Fab threw two dropkicks that backed Cargill into the corner, then she screamed a few times. She went for another kick but Cargill caught her in a fallaway slam. Cargill kipped up and chokeslammed Fab. Cargill picked her up and powerbombed her. Cargill powerbombed her again. The fans called for one more. Cargill hit the Jaded and covered for the easy victory.

WINNER: Jade Cargill via pinfall in 3:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A quick, dominant win as it should have been. It was like Cargill was toying with her until she felt like ending it.)

– After the match, Michin got up in Cargill’s face. Cargill pushed her down. Michin jumped back up but the referee got in between as Cargill left.

– With dramatic music playing behind him, a pretape was shown with Aldis drawing more balls from the hopper to see who would compete in the Last Time is Now tournament next week on Smackdown. It will be Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed and Penta vs. Finn Balor. The announcer’s mentioned that this was the last of the First Round matches.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The big intrigue now will be who Solo Sikoa’s opponent will be on RAW, since that is the only surprise left. So far Rusev, Sheamus, Jey Uso, and L.A. Knight have advanced in the tournament. The two RAW matches are Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans and Solo vs TBA. Place your bets now. I’m thinking Salvatore Sincere.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Carmelo Hayes about the tournament. Hayes started by addressing the Miz and said their war isn’t over. Hayes then talked directly to John Cena and said that if he gets the shot he won’t miss. His opponent for next, Bronson Reed, walked up and said he was about to go end Cody Rhodes but then he would end Cena’s career after he ends Hayes next week. [c]

– A pre-tape with Aleister Black talking about how scary he is aired.

– The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes entered for his main event title defense. Bronson Reed, accompanied by Paul Heyman, entered after the champion. Still no Bron Breakker. There were no championship match introductions.

(5) CODY RHODES (c) vs. BRONSON REED (w/Paul Heyman) – WWE Championship Match

Reed missed a quick splash in the corner and Cody unsuccessfully tried to knock Reed off his feet. Cody attempted a clothesline but Reed knocked him down and dropped an elbow. Reed covered for a quick two count as Rhodes regrouped on the floor. Reed followed him out and ran him over as they went to a split screen. [c]

Cody hit a disaster kick that turned the tide for the champion. Cody unloaded with left hands but Reed countered a bionic elbow attempt by picking up Cody and dropping him with a Jagged Edge Death Valley Driver. Reed missed a Tsunami splash. Cody hit a Cody Cutter and covered for a nearfall. Reed retreated to the floor. Cody went for a dive through the ropes but Reed caught him with a forearm. Reed charged at Cody when he got up and Cody sidestepped, propelling Reed over the barricade. Suddenly Bron Breakker came running around the ring and leveled Cody with a launching shoulder. The bell rang.

WINNER: No Contest in 6:00.

– Logan Paul was also there and they started beating down Cody. Jey and Jimmy came out to make the save. They hit stereo superkicks on Breakker and a 1D on Paul. The Usos set up a table in the ring and put Paul on it. They were going to go for stereo Uso splashes but Drew McIntyre showed up and knocked Jimmy off the ropes. Then he knocked Jey down too. Nick Aldis came down and yelled at Heyman who was now at ringside. Heyman kept saying “anyone, anyone, anyone” referring to the fact that Heyman was allowed to recruit anyone for his War Games team, including McIntyre.

Back in the ring, Breakker speared Jey through a table propped up in the corner. Paul knocked down Jimmy with the power of the punch. Cody returned to the ring and tried to take on McIntyre and Paul but was quickly outnumbered. He was knocked down with a Claymore and then Reed hit Cody with a Tsunami. The heels stood over Cody and the Usos as Heyman handed the WarGames contract to McIntyre.