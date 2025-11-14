FREE PODCAST 11/14 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Undertaker’s injury and how it affects WrestleMania 27, Samoa Joe compared to Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt), Foley and Anderson on concussions (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Nov. 10, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussing with live callers Undertaker’s injury, how it affects WrestleMania 27, whether WWE has a back-up plan for WM27, perhaps a Nostalgia Mania in Atlanta to bridge the gap to WM28?, TNA’s Samoa Joe vs. WWE’s Husky Harris, overall lack of focus on what matters on pro wrestling TV, David Otunga, concussions, Mick Foley and Mr. Anderson’s quotes on concussions, why there is a need more than ever for an off-season in pro wrestling, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Mania, Taker, Sean Waltman YouShoot, have a Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame scoop, and discuss the 20 Years Ago Torch Newsletter with some fascinating stories, house show reports, and ol’ Herb Abrams makes an appearance.

pwtorch@gmail.com