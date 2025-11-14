VIP PODCAST 11/14 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Charlotte disappoints Bliss with a strong stance, Zack Ryder wrestles, Drew McIntyre back already (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 14 edition of WWE Smackdown including Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Title against Bronson Reed in an unadvertised match agreed to during the show, the latest Ilja Dragunov defense of his U.S. Title, Zack Ryder showing up as a surprise opponent for L.A. Knight in the John Cena tournament, Charlotte refusing to team with Rhea Ripley in War Games, and Drew McIntyre returning from his suspension due to fine print in the WarGames contract.

pwtorch@gmail.com