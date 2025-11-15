News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Maitland: Zack Ryder and whether WWE did right by him, latest War Games developments, Charlotte’s stance, Dragunov (91 min.)

November 15, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Maitland to review WWE Smackdown including reaction to Zack Ryder as L.A. Knight’s mystery opponent and whether he should have been Matt Cardona, plus War Games developments, Charlotte’s attitude toward Rhea Ripley, Ilja Dragunov, Sami Zayn, and more with live callers and chat interactions throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025