VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #887 (November 19, 2005): Eddie Guerrero dies at age 38 – expanded cover story, columns, reader letters, in-person at tribute show, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #887 cover-dated November 19, 2005: This issue breaks from our usual format and features an expanded three page cover story on the death of Eddie Guerrero, a Bruce Mitchell feature column looking at Guerrero’s career, and a James Caldwell feature column looking at the ramifications of Guerrero’s death. There is also a special expanded Letters to the Editor feature including first-hand accounts of readers’ interaction with Guerrero over the years and reaction to the Raw Tribute Show. Plus, Wade Keller’s End Notes reacts to various mixed opinions within the industry to the Guerrero Raw Tribute… Also in this issue: Pat McNeill looks at the Battle for Philadelphia 2005… TNA Genesis PPV coverage… Big Story reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact… Backtrack looks at Hulk Hogan’s first heelish promo in 1995… An ROH Live Event Report… The Top Five Stories of the Week with the specific reason for Christian’s breakdown in negotiations with WWE… And more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #887

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE