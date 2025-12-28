Tony Khan says he has no update on Adam Cole’s health other than he is “doing well”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan provided an update on Adam Cole’s health status after Cole made an appearance on the AEW World’s End Zero Hour pre-show on Dec. 27.

“I was just really happy to hear from Adam Cole and I thought the fans would be so happy to see him and obviously Adam Cole’s been a great champion in AEW and it was important for Adam Cole to step away and prioritize his health and well being,” said Khan during the post World’s End press conference.

“We love him and he’s a great star here and absolutely, like he said when he spoke earlier, we want Adam Cole to be involved in AEW and I don’t have any health updates other than to say you can see he’s doing well and he’s excited about AEW, so with Adam Cole, no particular update other than to say you can see he’s doing well and since we last heard from him when he had to vacate the TNT Championship at AEW All In Texas. It was a sad moment, it was a hard moment for a lot of the fans and for a lot of us, so we were so happy to hear from him.”

Cole has not wrestled since July due to concussion related issues. He last appeared at All In: Texas on July 12 and announced he had to vacate the TNT Championship. While addressing the crowd, he said that he was taking time away from to deal with health issues and indicated he would be away from in-ring action for a long period of time. Cole had been scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at All In: Texas. Cole last wrestled on July 10.