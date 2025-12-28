VIP PODCAST 12/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club – SPECIAL EDITION: In-person report from AEW Worlds End including MJF New World Champion, Moxley wins C2, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special VIP-exclusive edition of the All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner give their in-person perspective of AEW Worlds End back at the hotel. They cover the in-building reactions to MJF winning the World Title, Moxley shocking everyone by winning the Continental Classic, and all of the other matches from Worlds End.

