WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, December 29, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. at Kia Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,866 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,124. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for NCAA basketball.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s World Title Triple Threat match
- AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The Usos – World Tag Team Title match
- Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory
- The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed & Logan Paul & Austin Theory & Paul Heyman) kick off the show
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (12/22): Keller’s report on Theory & Reed vs. Punk & Rey, Ripley vs. Asuka, Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez, Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano, Becky promo
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: William Regal shares a warning for pro wrestlers
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.