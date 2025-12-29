WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 29, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. at Kia Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,866 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,124. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for NCAA basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s World Title Triple Threat match

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The Usos – World Tag Team Title match

Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed & Logan Paul & Austin Theory & Paul Heyman) kick off the show

