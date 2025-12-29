AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: Mox somehow rises to become the babyface heart and soul of AEW as hope fades that Okada will ever seem motivated in AEW to be great

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Welcome everyone!

The close to the Continental Classic just happened along with the rest of the happenings at Worlds End. Let’s see how things look in AEW.

Rising Star of the Week

Jon Moxley

Continental Classic Winner

Continental Champion

Leader of the Death Riders

Not having MJF here might feel like a mistake to some of you, but not me. MJF winning the AEW World Title was what had to happen to reset the AEW World Title picture. Mox winning the C2 was just good storytelling.

I know they went heavy-handed on it during commentary, but it needed to be said. There were fans chanting for Mox to win in both of his matches. The same Mox that has been trying to murder people for the last 18 months. It reminded me of a ’90s movie called “Natural Born Killers” where two serial killers become the most popular and compelling couple in the United States. Add to it that Mox does resemble Mickey Knox, played by Woody Harrelson, and I feel the comparison is warranted.

Mox has crawled back from the plastic bag incident all the way to becoming, what looks like, a true babyface. How? Because Mox is just that good at what he does. Why? Because the AEW fans know Mox has been the true heart and soul of AEW forever. Before “Hangman” Adam Page rose up the last couple of years, it was Mox that embodied a lot of what AEW is.

Where does he and the Death Riders go from here? That part I’m not sure but I’m definitely curious what happens.

1st Runner Up – MJF

AEW World Champion

Did you think he wouldn’t make the list at all?

While his return just happened and he was only added to the match 10 days before, this is the right outcome. Heel MJF being chased by two of your biggest babyfaces on Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page.

MJF carries himself like a huge star and looks the part. This is what AEW should want as they try to continue their 2025 momentum into 2026.

So here’s to the scumbag and new AEW World Champion, MJF. Hopefully this title reign has 98 percent LESS comedy than the last.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Night in America,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Fading Star of the Week

Kazuchika Okada

Continental Classic Finalist

International Champion

Don Callis Family Member

Can we officially call Okada a bust in AEW? Okay, so you say not yet and my response to that is… when?

Okada has proven time and time and time again that he’s not into being a guy who should be anywhere near the top of the card in AEW. It felt like the match with Konosuke Takeshita was made decent because Takeshita is that good. Then the Mox match was all about Mox. Okada just happened to be the guy across the ring from him.

Okada is more of a threat in AEW than an actual main event talent. We are constantly told how great he is, how he’s the best tournament wrestler ever, how he’s the best IWGP Champion ever. All of those are cool little things to say, but my eyeballs don’t see that. I see a guy who has given less than another big signing from Japan by WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura. The difference is that Nakamura had some top-notch matches in NXT.

Okada is a bust in AEW and I’m going to stand by that.

1st Runner Up – Gabe Kidd

Bullet Club War Dogs leader

Death Rider Mercenary

Same last name as my mom’s maiden name so maybe we are related.

Well, the issue with Gabe Kidd in AEW isn’t the same one as Okada because Kidd has no issues coming in and giving 100 percent. This man is all violence, all the time l, but could we get him some wins in AEW?

Kidd got himself into great shape this year and looks the part. I just need him to win more because this is another high-end New Japan guy coming in and just losing. The main comparison is Jay White. Please don’t let Kidd become another Jay White.

On a side note, did anyone catch the tip of the hat, so to say, to Bret Hart and Steve Austin during this match? Kidd trying to push up out of the Scorpion Death Lock with blood pouring down his face looked just like Austin at the double switch WrestleMania match 30 years ago. Just a great visual.

Sadly that’s all it was for Kidd, a great visual as he lost another match in AEW just a few minutes later. If and when he becomes part of AEW full time, maybe then we will get to see what this maniac can really do.