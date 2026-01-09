WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/2): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in Three Stage of Hell match for WWE Title, Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs, Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 9, 2026

BERLIN, GERMANY AT UBER ARENA

AIRED ON DELAY ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,674 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed the exterior of the arena. Then they showed Drew McIntyre walking on a sidewalk as it snowed and crossing paths with fans. Then they showed Cody Rhodes in a back hall and some boos erupted. Carmelo Hayes was shown outside the arena, carrying his U.S. Title belt as Tessitore said he’d face a mystery challenger. They showed Nia Jax and Lash Legend next and then Alexa Bliss who was on her phone.

-They went to Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. Barrett said Cody looked to him like he had the weight of the world on his shoulders while Drew looked “cocky as usual.” Tessitore noted the last hour would be commercial free for the main event.

-Randy Orton made his ring entrance.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre – Three Stages of Hell match

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix