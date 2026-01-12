FREE PODCAST 1/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania 27 possibilities, Cena’s injury, TNA’s bad taste angles, Barrett’s future, Sting’s WWE potential, Edge-Christian (174 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 5, 2011 and Jan. 6, 2011.

On the Jan. 5, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discussed with live callers Monday’s Raw developments, touch on big developments from Smackdown (brief SPOILER discussion), WWE facing a lawsuit with McNeill offering his legal expertise on the suit, possible WrestleMania 27 matches and the realistic possibility Undertaker could miss WM27, Brodus Clay on NXT, Ted DiBiase’s increased intensity on NXT, John Cena’s injury, TNA angles that are in bad taste and the inspiration for The Pope’s character, the Weekly Live Events Center, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the Genesis PPV and break down why or why not to order the PPV, plus the McNeill Mailbag on historical flame-out main-eventers, Kozlov struggling to throw himself over the top rope on Raw, and a brief note on Sarah Palin’s Alaska!

Then on the Jan. 6, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discussed WrestleMania 27 possibilities, Randy Orton’s WM27 standing considering his Royal Rumble match against Miz, Wade Barrett’s future, Edge-Christian possibilities, Eric Bischoff’s beef with the Torch, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talked about the Hall of Fame class, Sting’s WWE potential, covering WrestleMania, and more.

