FREE PODCAST 1/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Raw Post-shows with live callers discussing Royal Rumble hype and a big week of wrestling to start 2016 (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of back-to-back PWTorch Livecasts from ten years ago.

First, the Jan. 8, 2016 episode with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast wrapping up a huge week in wrestling to kick off 2016 with calls and emails. (Note: background noise during the first 10 minutes that clears up for the final 60 minutes.)

Then the Jan. 12, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss the just-completed show, Royal Rumble hype, and more, plus live callers and emailers in the second-half of the show.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com