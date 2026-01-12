Netflix announces huge viewership numbers for WWE content in 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Netflix announced huge viewership numbers for WWE programming on its platform in 2025. The company announced that members watched 525 million hours of WWE content in 2025 in a press release issued on Jan. 12. The breakdown of content watched is 340 million viewers for Raw and PLEs accounting for the other 185 million hours watched.

“Netflix members welcomed WWE with a bang (but thankfully, no permanent injuries). In 2025, our members watched 525M hours of WWE content,” the press release said. Netflix also claimed that Raw averaged more than 3 million viewers weekly for the year. Raw also ranked in the global top 10 for Netflix in 47 of 52 weeks.

Netflix and WWE struck a deal to move Raw to Netflix in January 2024. Raw moved from USA to Netflix on Jan. 6, 2025 in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Latin America. The first episode of Raw drew 4.9 million global views according to Netflix. The deal calls for Netflix to pay WWE $5 billion over 10 years.