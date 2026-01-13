NXT PREVIEW (1/13): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Shiloh Hill – TNA International Championship match
- Jasper Troy vs. Tavion Heights – Men’s Speed Championship match
- Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
- Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox – No Disqualification match
- Ava to address future of NXT Championship
- Izzi Dame to speak
