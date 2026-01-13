NXT TV RESULTS (1/13): Wells’s live report including addressing the NXT Championship vacancy, Jasper Troy vs. Tavion Heights, Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 13, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-A narrated video ran down the happenings at New Year’s Evil, including Tatum Paxley defeating Izzi Dame, Jacy Jayne beating Kendal Grey, Dame beating Thea Hail in an Open Challenge for the Women’s North American Championship, and Oba Femi defending successfully against Leon Slater before leaving his belt in the ring.

-Lights went up on the NXT Championship, and Ava was in the ring talking about it, with the ring surrounded by the men’s roster from the top to the bottom of the food chain. She said there was no better moment than right now. Theme music played the one man who wasn’t standing there, Ricky Saints, to the ring to boos.

Saints thanked everyone for coming as he was booed loudly. He brown-nosed Ava as well, and said Femi didn’t want a rematch with him because he’s afraid. He said Femi and Je’Von Evans are the past, and he’s the then, now and forever, and together we’ll be watching him. He said there are a lot of future champions around the ring, but they’re the future, and he’s the now. He said he’d let Ava do the honors and let her hand the title to him. She said everyone around the ring went to her office and wanted the same thing. She said on February 3rd, there will be a six-man ladder match, and the winner will be the new NXT Champion. She said qualifying matches will begin next week. That likely means three matches on the 20th and three on the 27th; I’m surprised tonight isn’t part of it. Joe Hendry got in the face of Saints and they battled, and everyone around the ring did the same. Keanu Carver, a major standout in Evolve, hit the ring and launched guys all over and the camera followed him, making his appearance the focal point of the segment. Carver was the only man standing as a pile of bodies laid around everywhere. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: I’ve been not-so-patiently waiting for Carver to make it to NXT, and with Femi and Evans moving up, among others, it’s the perfect time for some elevation. With this segment, Carver is placed near the top of the card in NXT and has to be considered to be a threat to win it all in three weeks)

-Ava confirmed with someone on the phone that he or she was on their way. Robert Stone had words about Blake Monroe arriving, and what should be done about it. Far in the background, Tony D’Angelo passed by, just to establish that he’s in the building tonight (with the spectre in the background thing he’s doing, he wasn’t in the opening segment).

(1) LOLA VICE vs. KELANI JORDAN

Jordan dropkicked Vice off the apron during her entrance, and then beat her up outside the ring a little bit. Jordan rolled Vice inside and went to the top, but Vice nailed her with a shot to the midsection. The ref kept them apart long enough for a bell. They went to quick evasions before Jordan laid in a kick. In an inset, Izzi Dame was shown walking while wearing her new championship belt, flanked by Niko Vance and Shawn Spears. Jordan kept it slow as she worked a heat sequence on Vice.

Rope run and Vice managed a knee to the midsection, then another on the other side of the ring. Each woman managed a couple of near-falls on rollups, and Vice trapped Jordan in an arm submission but Jordan reached a rope quickly. Vice laid in some MMA-style body shots in a corner. Jordan bailed and evaded until she could boot Vice into the announce table. Jordan hit a hard lariat on the floor and jawed at Vice as the match went to commercial. [c]