FREE PODCAST 1/13 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn deep dive into McIntyre-Cody-Fatu situation, Pac-Darby could blow up Death Riders, WWE women’s roster, Breakker (100 min.)

January 13, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

  • Deep dive into the Drew McIntyre-Cody Rhodes-Jacob Fatu situation
  • Pac-Darby could blow up Death Riders
  • WWE women’s roster
  • Bron Breakker-Adam Pearce
  • Austin Theory

