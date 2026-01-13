FREE PODCAST 1/13 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn deep dive into McIntyre-Cody-Fatu situation, Pac-Darby could blow up Death Riders, WWE women’s roster, Breakker (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:
- Deep dive into the Drew McIntyre-Cody Rhodes-Jacob Fatu situation
- Pac-Darby could blow up Death Riders
- WWE women’s roster
- Bron Breakker-Adam Pearce
- Austin Theory
