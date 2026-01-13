FREE PODCAST 1/13 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn deep dive into McIntyre-Cody-Fatu situation, Pac-Darby could blow up Death Riders, WWE women’s roster, Breakker (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

Deep dive into the Drew McIntyre-Cody Rhodes-Jacob Fatu situation

Pac-Darby could blow up Death Riders

WWE women’s roster

Bron Breakker-Adam Pearce

Austin Theory

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com