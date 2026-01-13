VIP PODCAST 1/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Will Friday’s finish change course of Cody’s character, Okada reflects on NJPW era, MJF-Omega, Ripley & Sky, 2026 resolutions (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- A theory on what “lesson” Cody Rhodes’s character will learn from the Jacob Fatu situation and whether Cody should turn heel now or later or never
- Drew McIntyre’s next move
- What makes the most sense for Jacob Fatu and is that what WWE has planned
- Kazuchika Okada’s comments at the WrestleKingdom press conference
- The next move for the Death Riders
- Kenny Omega as MJF’s next major challenger
- Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky
- C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor analysis
- Oba Femi and Trick Williams
- AEW’s women’s roster
- A list of six AEW and WWE wrestlers who could benefit from a change a scenery by switching companies
- Rich’s three wrestling resolutions for 2026
