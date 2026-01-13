VIP PODCAST 1/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Will Friday’s finish change course of Cody’s character, Okada reflects on NJPW era, MJF-Omega, Ripley & Sky, 2026 resolutions (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A theory on what “lesson” Cody Rhodes’s character will learn from the Jacob Fatu situation and whether Cody should turn heel now or later or never

Drew McIntyre’s next move

What makes the most sense for Jacob Fatu and is that what WWE has planned

Kazuchika Okada’s comments at the WrestleKingdom press conference

The next move for the Death Riders

Kenny Omega as MJF’s next major challenger

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky

C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor analysis

Oba Femi and Trick Williams

AEW’s women’s roster

A list of six AEW and WWE wrestlers who could benefit from a change a scenery by switching companies

Rich’s three wrestling resolutions for 2026

