News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Will Friday’s finish change course of Cody’s character, Okada reflects on NJPW era, MJF-Omega, Ripley & Sky, 2026 resolutions (78 min.)

January 13, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • A theory on what “lesson” Cody Rhodes’s character will learn from the Jacob Fatu situation and whether Cody should turn heel now or later or never
  • Drew McIntyre’s next move
  • What makes the most sense for Jacob Fatu and is that what WWE has planned
  • Kazuchika Okada’s comments at the WrestleKingdom press conference
  • The next move for the Death Riders
  • Kenny Omega as MJF’s next major challenger
  • Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky
  • C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor analysis
  • Oba Femi and Trick Williams
  • AEW’s women’s roster
  • A list of six AEW and WWE wrestlers who could benefit from a change a scenery by switching companies
  • Rich’s three wrestling resolutions for 2026

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025