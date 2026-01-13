FREE PODCAST 1/13 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-11-2021) Triple H replaces Drew McIntyre after positive COVID test, Lashley vs. Riddle for U.S. Title, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-11-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Triple H replacing Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton, Drew talks COVID positive test, Alexa Bliss shows a fireball, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the U.S. Title, and much more with live callers and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com