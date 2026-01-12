FREE PODCAST 1/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Radican: Pearce snaps at Breakker and suspends him, Balor steps up to Punk, will Michael Cole ruin Je’Von Evans, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Sean Radican. They start with a look at the finish of the A.J. Styles vs. Gunther main event including the tap out that didn’t count. They also delve into the Adam Pearce-Bron Breakker angle, Je’Von Evans’s presentation and whether Michael Cole is going to ruin it, the Women’s Tag Team situation, Finn Balor stepping up to challenge C.M. Punk, and more.
