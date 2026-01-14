FREE PODCAST 1/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Memphis Wrestling including Grind City Rumble, Battle of the Mammas, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head to Tennessee to check out the latest episodes of Memphis Wrestling, including the 30 Person Grind City Rumble, the saga of would-be top babyface Ray Sanders, the Battle of the Mammas, and much more. We also talk about WWE giving tryouts to a few notable indy wrestlers, some new promotions on the horizon, and more. For VIP listeners, we take a look at MJF defending the AEW World Title at Limitless Wrestling against Alec Price this weekend and whether or not we think this is a good idea for the title.

