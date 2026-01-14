FREE PODCAST 1/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk wrestlers testing positive for COVID, L.A. Olympic Auditorium book review, Gauntlet on SD, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-14-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discuss a wide range of topics beginning with Drew McIntyre announcing his COVID diagnosis, Chris Jericho and Nick Jackson also announce they had COVID, Shinsuke Nakamura in Smackdown’s Gauntlet, and reviews of Raw, NXT, Smackdown, Dynamite, plus the latest from NJPW. Then an in-depth review of a new book pro wrestling at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles (“Legends and Icons: A History of Olympic Auditorium and Southern California Professional Wrestling”).

