TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (1/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: THURSDAY, JANUARY 15, 2026
Where: GARLAND, TEX. at CURTIS CULWELL CENTER
How To Watch: Live on AMC
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,356 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,070. The arena has a capacity of 8,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana – TNA World Championship match
- The Inspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. The Elegance Brand (M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance) – TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match
- Elijah & The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skyler)
- AJ Styles returns
