TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (1/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: THURSDAY, JANUARY 15, 2026

Where: GARLAND, TEX. at CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

How To Watch: Live on AMC

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,356 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,070. The arena has a capacity of 8,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana – TNA World Championship match

The Inspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. The Elegance Brand (M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance) – TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match

Elijah & The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

AJ Styles returns

