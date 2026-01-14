AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2026

Where: PHOENIX, ARIZ. at ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,827 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,298. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Bandido – AEW World Championship match

Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Skye Blue & Julia Hart)

Darby Allin vs. Pac

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & GOA (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. JetSpeed (”Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) & Don Callis Family (Mark Davis & Jake Doyle) – 4-Way Tag match for World Tag Title shot against FTR

Kenny Omega returns

