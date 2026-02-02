EXCLUSIVE: Bronson Reed reveals who came up with Shoe-la Fala idea, talks wrestling two singles matches against Reigns in WWE in 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bronson Reed said it was his idea to become the Tribal Thief and steal multiple pairs of Roman Reigns’s sneakers, which became known as the Shoe-la Fala that he wore around his neck for a period of times. The Shoe-la Fala was a humorous contradiction to Reigns wearing the Ula Fala necklace as the Tribal Chief character.

“That’s me, you know, I am the tribal thief, you know, just waiting to come out, so… as soon as I could snatch them shoes, I did,” Reed told PWTorch columnist Sean Radican in an exclusive interview at PWTorch VIP on Radican Worldwide Reed said it was a blessing to feud with Reigns and have two PLE matches against him in 2025 at the Clash in Paris PLE in August where he lost and then again at the Crown Jewel PLE in October where he beat Reigns in his home country of Australia.

“Yeah, you know, I’m very blessed to be able to do that, and at the same time, you know, I always wanted to test my skills against, you know, arguably the top guy in the business, which is Roman Reigns,” said Reed. “He has been the face of WWE the last decade and it sort of does put you in a different spotlight when you’re against him because everyone’s watching.

“You know, everyone’s watching, everyone’s scrutinizing, everyone wants to see what happens and the fact that I was able to hold my own, we had a great match, obviously, in Paris (Clash in Paris PLE in August) where he won, but then I was able to deliver in Australia (Crown Jewel PLE in October) in my home country and actually beat Roman Reigns, which I don’t think many people saw coming. It was… it was a major deal. I think… I think I saw a stat where it was me and Cody Rhodes are the only two people to pin Roman Reigns in the last decade. I’m up there with the top guys at the moment. I’m very blessed.”

Reed became one of only two men to pin Roman Reigns in the last five years in singles matches after he beat him at the Crown Jewel PLE in October 2025 in his home country of Australia. Reed is currently in The Vision stable with Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. You can listen to Reed’s entire interview in the latest episode of Radican’s Worldwide at PWTorch VIP.