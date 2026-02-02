WWE RAW RESULTS (2/2): Keller’s report on Royal Rumble fallout, Vaquer vs. Rodriguez in Street Fight for Women’s Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

FEBRUARY 2, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reported right before showtime that 13,796 tickets were distributed, which went beyond the tickets made available earlier. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cold opened with an angry Bron Breakker walking around ringside. Michael Cole said he didn’t like the look on his face. “Look out, get out of the way!” Cole shouted to Corey Graves. Breakker tore away the lid on the announce desk. Breakker got in Graves’s face and Graves told him to do what he’s going to do. He then tipped the whole desk over and intimidated Cole. He demanded a mic from a tech at ringside.

Breakker rolled into the ring. “Adam Pearce, you want to ruin my moment in the Royal Rumble,” he said, at whichj point Austin Theory, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman ran out to calm him. Breakker blamed Pearce and said if he wanted to ruin his Rumble, then he’ll ruin this episode of Raw.

Heyman addressed the hard camera. He said this isn’t Breakker’s fault, but rather Pearce’s fault. He said they put Breakker no. 2, which he said is even worse than no. 1. He said Pearce had to approve every visa to go to Saudi Arabia, so he knows who the masked man was. Breakker said he is going to count to three and demanded he get his “sorry ass to my ring right now.”

Pearce stepped out and asked, “Aren’t you bored; aren’t you embarrassed enough?” A crowd of security guys walked out. Pearce said he didn’t draw no. 2, Breakker did. Pearce said he doesn’t know who the masked man is, but the last time they saw him, it was Theory. Breakker turned to Theory and stared at him as if this was something he hadn’t considered yet. Theory brushed if off, disarming Breakker. Pearce said he’ll give him a gift and let him keep his job “after that piss-poor performance in the Royal Rumble.” L.A. Knight’s music then played and he attacked Logan and Theory from behind with a chair as everyone was looking at the stage where Pearce and security were. Knight left through the crowd, frustrating Breakker. Breakker yelled at Heyman, “What are we doing?”

-They went to Cole and Graves who wondered if they’d have to stand for the whole show with the desk tipped over.

(Keller's Analysis: This segment didn't really rule in or out any of the options I explored. It was a good way to follow-up on the early elimination by Breakker, and his intensity and angry feels appropriate. I'm not sure why he's so sure Pearce had something to do with it, but he and Heyman made a decent argument that you could see them convincing themselves of.)

-A video package of highlights aired from the Rumble.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent video that made the Rumble highlights feel even more exciting than watching live with some of the quick cuts with increasing speed during eliminations and big moves. They managed to find a shot of three women in the crowd and zoomed in on their reaction, since it was predominantly a male-only crowd otherwise.)

-Cole noted that Roman Reigns has to choose between the two men’s world titles and he was expected to address that in person tonight.

-They showed Liv Morgan’s arrival, Stephanie Vaquer getting make-up applied backstage, and Gunther walking in the parking lot. Then they cut to a wide shot of the crowd as Cole said 13,746 fans were in attendance. (That’s actually 50 fewer fans than WrestleTix reported; it’s rare for WWE to cite a lower total than the independent WrestleTix source.)

-Je’Von Evans made his entrance. Graves said a dozen crew members were rebuilding their desk. [c]

-Cole noted Je’Von lasted 40:58 in the Rumble, making him the “Iron Man” of this year’s Rumble.

(1) EL GRANDE AMERICANO (w/El Grande Rayo, El Grande Bravo) vs. JE’VON EVANS

The bell rang 15 minutes into the hour. Americano knocked Evans through the ropes to ringside. He went after him on the floor, including a hard chop. Evans fought back. He leaped over the ringside steps after Americano whipped him toward them. They returned to the ring. Graves and Cole playfully spoke about the various identities of El Grandes. Evans leaped over the top rope and tackled Americano. Rayo yanked on Evans’s boot. Americano dropkicked Evans’s head. He then shot him shoulder-first into the ringpost. Americano continued to attack Evbans in the ring including a high backbody drop. Then they cut to a break. [c]

At 11:00, Evans stood with Americano on his back. He kicked him in the face in the corner. He then did a Coast to Coast flip kick onto his head for a two count. “Coast to Coast with style,” said Graves. Evans then climbed to the top rope. Bravo shoved Evans off balance as Rayo distacted the ref. Rayo then handed the metal plate to Americano. El Grande Original then came out. The ref discovered the metal plate and took it. Evans then landed the OG Cutter for the win.

WINNER: Evans in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Evans is being pushed well. It’s a significant push, but it doesn’t feel pushy like he’s being rushed to a top spot. His athleticism stands out for sure, as does his ebullient energy.)

-Cole plugged NXT on The CW tomorrow headlined by a seven-man ladder match to crown a new NXT Champion.

-A video package aired on “future stars” from the Rumble including, in order: Evans, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Royce Keys, Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, and Oba Femi.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Philadelphia Street Fight for World Heavyweight Championship