VIP PODCAST 2/2 – Wade’s News Bulletin: Rumble winners focus on today’s top stars, but future teased, plus Impact and Dynamite ratings (11 min.)

MAIN STORY: The Rumble winners set stage for WrestleMania. While this year was focused on today’s stars, there was a moment that pointed to future.

NEWS & NOTES: TNA Impact viewership growth in week three on AMC, plus AEW Dynamite data, and Bronson Reed speaks to PWTorch about his hot run in The Vision

END NOTES: What’s going on with The Vision? A lot of possibilities. Plus Charlotte-Alexa Bliss could go two directions based on the Royal Rumble

