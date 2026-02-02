WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2026

Where: PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,579 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,051. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Philadelphia Street Fight for World Heavyweight Championship

