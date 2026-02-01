FREE PODCAST 2/1 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-3-2021) A trio of strong Dusty Classic matches, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross’s budding feud, Takeover taking shape, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-3-2021), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Tom Stoup cover a trio of strong Dusty Classic matches, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross’s budding feud, Takeover taking shape, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com