WWE RAW RESULTS (1/26): Keller’s report on AJ Styles’s potential final Raw as a wrestler, Pearce chats with Breakker, New Day vs. Otis & Tozawa vs. Rayo & Bravo vs. Creeds

WWE RAW RESULTS

JANUARY 26, 2026

TORONTO, ONTARIO AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 14,804 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 15,576. The arena has a capacity of 19,800 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. Los Americanos (Rayo & Bravo) vs. American Made (Brutus & Julius Creed) – World Tag Team Title #1 Contender match

AJ Styles to appear

Bron Breakker to return

Adam Pearce to speak with Bron Breakker

Gunther sit-down interview