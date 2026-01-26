10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (1/25/2016): The episode where The Rock said “The weed is good in Miami tonight” after acknowledging fans dressed as Macho Man, Hulk, Undertaker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 25, 2016

MIAMI, FLA.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on the Royal Rumble match centered around Roman Reigns and what happened with him and then Triple H coming out at no. 30 and eventually eliminating Dean Ambrose. They showed freeze-frames rather than video, giving WWE Network subscribers the “exclusive.”

-They went right to the arena without the opening theme or pyro. Michael Cole stoically said they are on the Road to WrestleMania. Vince McMahon strutted to the ring with Stephane McMahon. As Vince was about to enter the ring, they showed Cole, JBL, and Byron Saxton at ringside. I’m curious if there’s a pattern of not showing Vince navigate entering the ring since he caught his feet on the middle rope once and he has so much pride.

McMahon told the fans to shut up. Steph said they never listen. He said they’re feeling damn good. Vince said they “could care less” how the fans feel. He meant “couldn’t care less.” He said they broke Roman Reigns in half. He said they pierced his heart and yanked his title away from him. He said when you have adversity in life, the people do the same as Reigns – they tuck their tail between their legs and whimper off. He hammed it up. Vince said he was willing to admit he enjoys the misfortune and misery of others. He said he knows the fans are also broken down and miserable, which is why he loves being out in front of them. He said no one is more miserable than Reigns. He said just like the fans, Roman will stay broken.

Steph said they had to take things into their own hands. She said they had fans convinced Reigns was going to win, or if not him, than maybe Brock Lesnar or Dean Ambrose or A.J. Styles. “It’s a pipe dream,” she said. “You live in this fantasy world. We had you eating out of our hands because we knew number thirty was going to be The Game, Triple H.” Vince claimed it was “luck of draw again.” The fans began chanting “A.J. Styles.” Vince had to ask Steph who they chanting. Steph told him. That was a bit awkward. Vince said he doesn’t care who it is, at the end of the day, just like the fans, they’d end up on the bottom of their shoes. He wiped his feet like he stepped in dog poop.

Steph said no one holds a candle to her husband and no one works harder than he does. She said Triple H’s business acumen and IQ is unmatched. She said he is the Cerebral Assassin and greatest WWE Superstar of all time and now he’s once again the World Hvt. Champion. She and Vince pointed at the stage and out came Triple H with his full ring entrance.

As Triple H, in a suit, walked to the ring with the WWE World Hvt. Title belt, Saxton said it’s hard to believe the COO is the champion. JBL said it’s not surprising because Triple H has held the title so many times before. He said Triple H might be the greatest of all time and he dares anyone to dispute it. Vince said, “Bow down to The King.” Steph bowed. Hunter said it’s good to be the king. He said Reigns could be one of the most amazing athletes he’s ever seen. “I’m not kidding,” he said. “He could be that good. He could be. Today he is not.” He said the reason for that is Reigns lacks one thing, and that one thing is respect. He said he doesn’t respect anything. He said he is arrogant and cocky. He said he needs to learn his place in life. He said he could put up with the fact that he thought he was better or his disregard for authority, but not his disrespect for Vince. He said as far as he is concerned, Vince might as well be God because he created “all of this.” He said, “Until my dying breath, this is my religion, my law, and my church, and I will be damned if someone like Roman Reigns will disrespect me or my religion.”

(WK Reax: That was practically word for word the promo I’d have expected Hunter to give if they did a double-turn last night and Reigns turned heel and Hunter went babyface.)

He said if people think his time has passed and he’s already made millions of dollars and held so many titles and won so many big matches and transformed from the ring to the board room. He said he doesn’t need to be WWE Champion, but he wants to be WWE Champion. He said until people in the back learn respect, he will be champion. A half-hearted “Roman! Roman!” chant sort of started for a few seconds. Hunter and Vince said that’s not the type of respect they’re looking for. He said everyone will conform or cease to exist.

Steph and Hunter said the fans must be wondering who he will defend his title against at WrestleMania. Steph said they’ll be evaluating everyone and by the end of the night, they’ll announce the main event at Fastlane, and that winner will face Triple H in the main event at WrestleMania for the championship. “Believe that!” she said. Cole called it blockbuster news. Hunter and Steph locked lips as Hunter held up his belt.

-They went to ringside. Cole was looking at his phone said they had breaking news. They showed a Tweet from around 8 hours earlier (marked on the screen as 12:35 p.m.), so hardly “breaking news,” but Cole acted like it just came across his screen that a huge star would be appearing Raw. [c]

-They showed Flo Rida sitting in the front row. Cole called him “Flo Rider” the second time he named him.

(1) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. KEVIN OWENS

During Owens’ ring entrance, they showed freeze-frames of his match with Ambrose the night before. Ziggler super kicked Owens at the bell and scored a believable near fall seconds in. The announcers talked about wrestlers trying to impress The Authority tonight to earn a slot in the Fastlane main event. Cole talked about how many fans were upset Owens got eliminated. He mentioned in passing that A.J. Styles made his debut. They cut to a break a minute into the match with Owens catching his breath at ringside. [c]

Owens was in control after the break. They showed that during the break, Owens shoved Ziggler into the ringpost. Ziggler side-stepped Owens who went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Ziggler hit the Fameasser for a near fall. Has Ziggler actually ever won a match with the Fameasser? After some back and forth action, Owens gave Ziggler a released German suplex after which Ziggler caught him with a surprise superkick for a two count. Ziggler met Owens on the to rope, but Owens knocked Ziggler off balance and then gave him the Pop Up Powerbomb for the win. Cole said the Authority have to be impressed. JBL said as beat up as he was coming into the match, it is impressive.

WINNER: Owens in 9:00.

-They showed Reigns walking backstage. Jo Jo walked up to him and asked if he is a broken man with a pierced heart and was left whimpering with your tail between your legs and you’re living in misery, as Vince said he was. Reigns said if they said all that, these people are ridiculous. He said he wants the Chairman and the Champ to know he is there. He said he’s not leaving until he hears their announcement.

(WK Reax: Jo Jo’s height is so perfect for making wrestlers seem like larger-than-life figures.) [c]

-The Social Outcasts walked out. Heath Slater called Flo Rida into the ring. Slater said Bo Dallas was ready to out-rap him. Bo took some digs at Flo Rida including being named after such a sorry state. Flo Rida fired back with a reference to Ric Flair and introducing the Dudleys. The Dudleys made their ring entrance.

(WK Reax: I’m not one to judge, but Bo held his own there.)

(2) THE DUDLEY vs. BO DALLAS & CURTIS AXEL (w/Health Slater, Adam Rose)

Bo Dallas has wisely switched to a singlet, but I’m not sure about his continuation of white as the dominant color. There was an awful back body drop spot between Axel and D-Von that was so bad, time seemed to stand still for a while When Slater stood on the ring apron to distract the Dudleys, Flo Rida dumped him over the top rope. Slater got up and yelled at Flo Rida. Bubba slammed Slater and held his legs apart so D-Von could headbutt Slater’s balls, and for some reason the fans love this. Flo Rida did the “Whah’s up!” thing, and then the Dudleys finished Axel with the 3D. Flo Rida hugged the Dudleys afterward.

WINNERS: Dudleys in 3:00.

-Renee Young interviewed A.J. Styles backstage. She asked him about making his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble, and now he makes his Raw debut against Chris Jericho. She asked for those who don’t know, who is he. He said he turned the WWE Universe upside down. He was interrupted by Jericho who said, “Wow!” Jericho said he’s been waiting a long time to have Styles in WWE. “The world’s hottest free agent in the world finally in the big time.” He said he’s won championships everywhere he’s been, but tonight he gets a chance to make a huge impression against him, a six-time World Champion. He said it’s the first time ever they face each other one on one. “Welcome to the big time, kid.”

(WK Reax: They didn’t give Styles much time to talk there. Jericho looks like he was several inches taller than Styles in that camera shot, and Renee looked like she was standing in a hole. I’m really glad they decided to book this match while they had a chance. It’d have been a shame if their paths never crossed, although Jericho athletically is no longer in the class of some of Styles’s top opponents. He is a ring general, though.) [c]

-Cole reported that Nikki Bella told E! that she needs neck surgery to repair “basically a broken neck, and a pretty bad herniated disk.” She said she is nervous, but it’s not the end for her. “This is my comeback,” she said.

-Jericho’s ring entrance took place. Cole said Jericho will be on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday with the Coach, talking about his 51 minutes in the Rumble. When Styles came out, he shouted, “This where I belong. This is where I should’ve been the whole time. This is my time!”

[HOUR TWO]

(3) A.J. STYLES vs. CHRIS JERICHO

JBL mentioned Styles is a two-time IWGP Champion. Cole added that is in Japan. The bell rang at the very start of hour two, so a good chance to test Styles’s initial ratings power. Nothing near the reaction for Styles in Miami tonight compared to last night, but a “This is awesome!” chant did break out early. Saxton talked about years of rumors that he was coming to WWE, but Styles said earlier he felt he wouldn’t fit in, but now he feels he can really take the ball and run with it. Styles dazzled Jericho early with a nice sequence ending in a deep arm drag that would make Rick Steamboat proud.

Cole noted that The Authority is judging the wrestlers in this match, too, regarding who gets a chance to fight at Fastlane for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania against Triple H. Jericho springboard dropkicked Styles off the ring apron, and Styles took a nasty cool bump off the edge of the apron to the floor. Back in the ring, Styles whipped Jericho into the corner, and Jericho hit the corner turnbuckles like there were delicate collectibles balancing on the top turnbuckle that he didn’t want to knock over. Styles came back with some hard chops as Jericho obviously called the next spot. Styles shot Jericho into the ropes, and Jericho ran them at 60 percent speed and took a dropkick from Styles that sent him to the floor. When Styles went after Jericho, Jericho tripped him and they cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Jericho had Styles in a chinlock. Cole said this is a match in progress that you probably never thought you’d see. They collided mid-air mid-ring with simultaneous cross body blocks. Styles rallied at 10:00 briefly, but Jericho countered with a Walls attempt. Styles twist-powered out of it, then flipped Jericho over out of a fireman’s carry into a knee. Jericho landed awkwardly. Jericho took Styles over with a Northern lights suplex for a two count. Styles bridged out of a pin attempt and scored a near fall with a backslide. Jericho hit a running enzuigiri next for a two count. JBL called the 37 year old Styles “a kid with a lot of talent.” Styles springboarded into Jericho with a flying forearm for a near fall. Jericho caught Styles and applied a Lion Tamer mid-ring. Cole wondered if Styles would tap. Jericho sunk it in deep. Styles tried to power out, and eventually crawled toward the bottom rope. He teased tapping, but instead powered one more time to the bottom rope to force a break.

Styles ducked Jericho and nailed a Pele kick. He rolled Jericho over and climbed to the top rope. Jericho avoided Styles’s splash. Jericho went for a Lionsault, but Styles lifted his knees. Styles went for a Styles Clash, but Jericho countered into a near fall. Styles rolled through and leverage pinned Jericho. Cole wondered what the McMahons thought of the performance of Styles. JBL called it incredible.

WINNER: Styles in 13:45.

(WK Reax: That would have been so much better eight or ten years ago, but it was still cool it happened. The finish was a good one that gave Styles a legit win, but via leverage pin and not his finisher, so there’s a bit of Jericho saving face.)

-Afterward, Styles offered a handshake to Jericho. Jericho paused and seemed reluctant, taking the loss hard. Jericho stepped forward and teased it, began to turn away, but then shook his hand. He stared into Styles’s eyes. When Styles tried to walk away, Jericho held on and pulled Styles closer. They had a tense staredown, then Jericho let go and left.

(WK Reax: I love selling a finish in a big way. They didn’t just cut away and pretend it never happened. The sports-like reaction of someone of Jericho’s stature losing was fully exploited, as was the historical ramifications of Styles’ win.) [c]

-Cole threw to French announcers, Philippe Chereau and Christophe Aguis, who were joining them tonight.

(4) SASHA BANKS vs. BECKY LYNCH

Cole said Becky and Sasha were very close in NXT. Saxton said Sasha tried to get Becky out of her shell. Sasha asked if Becky was still crying over losing last night. She shoved her and showed that sassiness with her body language that is unmatched in WWE. Sasha got in most of the offense in the opening minutes. Becky went for an armbar at 3:00. Banks powered out and then got a leverage two count. Banks came back with the Bank Statement. Charlotte out of nowhere entered and attacked both women, yanking Sasha out of the ring and then attacking Becky inside the ring. Charlotte shoved the belt in her face, and then gave her an overhead released suplex. Sasha re-entered the ring and nailed Charlotte with some elbows. She yanked Banks hard to the mat and then flipped over and snapped Banks’s head.

WINNER: No contest at 3:35.

-Backstage Goldust started dancing to Truth’s music on his headphones. Truth walked in and objected. Goldust said he’s been looking everywhere for him. He said he is in search of a new partner. Truth looked a bit freaked out by Goldust’s mannerisms. He said, “I’m a married man. Ain’t nothing wrong with it. I don’t swing that way.” The fans laughed as Truth’s misunderstanding. “Whatever floats your boat, whatever toots your horn,” Truth said. He told Goldust to be good. Goldust said, “You misunderstood me. I’m talking about a tag team partner. You and me, the Golden Truth. Why do I always put my foot in my mouth?”

-Cole recovered from his laughter and plugged Kane vs. Bray Wyatt. [c]

-Cole plugged that Chris Jericho would be interviewing Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose on “Highlight Reel” Thursday night on Smackdown.

(5) BRAY WYATT (w/Braun Strowman, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan) vs. KANE

Saxton talked about this as an opportunity to impress The Authority. The crowd chanted “We want Lesnar.” They cut to an early break with Bray in control. [c]

Back live Bray remained in control and settled into a chinlock. Kane came back with a DDT. A fan dressed up as “Macho Man” Randy Savage stood up in the front row and played to the fans. That started a “Randy Savage” chant. That got a more enthusiastic reaction than the fan earlier with the pro-Vegan sign pitching the health and animal welfare aspects of the diet. The reaction to the Savage fan and his playing into the reaction is one reason why WWE at times has been a stickler about not having fans dress up as legends and sit in the front row at tapings. Bray won clean with a Sister Abigail.

WINNER: Bray in 7:08.

-Afterward, Strowman put Kane in his sleeper and then Rowan and Harper slammed Kane hard to the mat. Bray kneeled and yelled, “Follow the buzzards!”

(WK Reax: Bray is being made to look strong, perhaps positioning for a singles WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. Any thought of a Kane vs. Undertaker “one last time” match at WM32 seems to evaporate when Kane loses a match like this.)

-They showed a long limousine in the parking garage. Hmmm. They’re in Miami. Rock’s parents are in the front row. Who could it be? [c]

-WrestleMania is 69 days away, says a WM video.

-Rich Brennan knocked on the window of the limo. The fans chanted “Rocky! Rocky!” But out came Miz. “The most must-see WWE Superstar is back on Monday Night Raw. It’s been three weeks, so this is huge. Social media is buzzing. Ratings are spiking.” A pick-up then sped into the garbage and out stepped The Rock. He smiled and walked past Miz. Miz asked, “Who the hell do you think you are? You’re trying to steal my spotlight.” Rock cheerfully said hi to Miz. He said he looks like a flying nun and tossed him his keys. He asked him to park his truck.

Rock walked up to Big Show and hugged him. Rock said just yesterday afternoon he was watching the Royal Rumble on WWE Network that they were both in, and they tumbled over the top rope together, and Show always contended that Rock’s feet hit the floor first. Rock said Show was right and think of how that would have changed his career. He said Show would have starred in “The Scorpion King.” Show began to cry as Rock ran down all of Rock’s big movies. “But hey, such is life, right?” Rock asked. Show broke his laptop in half. Rock said that’s what Show does, he breaks thing.

Rock then stopped in his tracks and listened to a huge “Rocky! Rocky!” chant. He walked over to Lana. He said the last time they were together they were in Brooklyn with Rusev, and then later she came to his hotel room and surprised him. Rock said she told him she no longer wanted to be with Rusev because he was big, hairy, and he smelled like rotten testicles. He said then she brought out the wine and they got drunk and they did those “special exercises.” “You showed me how to do the one-legged Russian vacuum.” Rock ran down more fun they had, but then Rusev showed up behind Rock. Rock asked if they were still together because he heard they broke up. Lana said they’re actually engaged to be married. Rusev stared a hole in Lana. Rock turned to Rusev and said he’s getting a wife who is flexible as all hell.

Rock headed toward the entrance stage and said he is on his way. He slapped Pat Patterson as he walked past him. He wished him happy birthday. Rock began talking about waking up at 3:45 to hang and bang. Then he worked 12-14 hours on the set of “Ballers.” He said then he headed to the American Airlines Arena for Raw. He said on the other side of the curtains, thousands and thousands are waiting for him. The crowd cheered. He said Miami and the world is ready. He said, “It is an honor and a privilege to say finally, The Rock has come back…” He paused. He eventually said, “Home!”

[HOUR THREE]

-Out walked Rock to his entrance music. The crowd went bonkers as Rock soaked it up and played to the crowd. Rock took a selfie with some fans at ringside. Cole said he is the biggest box office star in the world. Cole said The Rock will be at WrestleMania. Rock said he’s ready to break some records in Dallas. He said JBL is ready and Cole is ready and “that other black dude who I don’t know looks ready.” Poor Byron.

Rock milked the moment and further embarrassed Saxton. A “Welcome back!” chant drowned out a weak attempt to get a “Randy Savage!” chant going. Then the Savage chant made a comeback. Rock seemed a little surprised by that. Then he noticed why. He gave the eyebrow treatment to the Savage fan. “Well, this is the time we go off the script,” he said. He interviewed the fans dressed up as Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Randy Savage.” When the Hogan fan sounded baked, Rock said, “The weed is good in Miami tonight.” He also embraced a white guy with hair wearing a “Just Bring It” t-shirt who was apparently playing Rock. Rock chatted with the Macho Man guy briefly, then returned to the ring. He then told the fans at ringside, “Whoa, that’s enough.” They had their moment, and he wanted the spotlight now. He threatened to slap the lips off their face if they didn’t put their phones down.

He said he had something to say about tonight, because WrestleMania was a ways down the road. He was interrupted by The New Day. Xavier scolded Rock for not knowing who Saxton was. He said he’s “by far the best commentator at the table.” He added, “Watch the product.” Kofi Kingston said, “How about we talk about the black guys you do know.” He said they are three men who whooped the Lucha Dragons and the Dudleys. Kofi added, “They’re from your era now. That’s right.” He said they also put the whoopin’ on his cousins, the Usos. Xavier said they whooped the Usos so hard, when they walk South, they face North.

Kofi said he calls himself The People’s Champion, but when he looks at him, he doesn’t see any gold. They said, by contrast, they have gold. Xavier said they are the WWE World Tag Team Champions. They swiveled their hips and were very pleased with themselves. Big E said Rock is a pretty smart man because, much like Lebron James, who moved from Miami to Cleveland, “you went from this dumpster fire of a town to Hollywood, essentially taking the money and got the hell out of here.” They said while he says they do it for the people, he did it for the paycheck. They congratulated themselves. “We got him!” they all said over and over. New Day then started singing, “New… Day Rocks!” as Xavier played his trombone. They asked what he’s got because it’s rebuttal time.

“Rocky!” rang out. Rock said he knows exactly who they are. He said they are the WWE Tag Team Champions and obviously extremely entertaining. He said it’s amazing; it’s amazing they are so entertaining while wearing llama penises on TV. New Day said to each other over and over, “You can’t say penises on TV.” Xavier said, “No no no no no no. These are unicorn horns. Get your magentic creatures correct.” He said they look like three chocolate corn holes running their mouths. He referred to Big E as “the big one” and said “she’s upset.” He said he’s so big and so strong, but he’s “so nerdy, it’s like the Incredible Hulk banged Uriel.”

Rock said those are The People and he’s The People’s Champ. He asked them to walk down, jump into the ring, and let the Rock take that trombone and shove it up all three of their candy asses. Big E called for a Champions Huddle. Kofi clarified to Rock, “That doesn’t include you because you are not a champion.” Rock said, “You’re looking like three uni-bitches in a circle. Get your candy asses in here.” Xavier asked if Miami wants to see it get real. Xavier then said they don’t deserve it and they waved good bye. Rock said, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!” He said he always has a plan, and Plan A didn’t work, but Plan B always works. They asked him to explain. Rock said, “Family.” Then out charged the Usos.

The Usos jumped New Day and a brawl broke out. When Big E entered the ring, Rock gave him a Rock Bottom. Uso threw Kofi into the ring and gave him a Samoan Drop as Rock looked on. Xavier was rolled in next. He panicked at the sight of Rock’s boots. He apologized and tried to run, but the Usos gave him a Double Superkick. Rock then gave him a spinebuster. Then came The People’s Elbow. He said he will see them at WrestleMania. He stood with the Usos as his music played. Cole said there is no one like him and he is one of the all-time greats.

(WK Reax: They utilized Rock brilliantly throughout that nearly 25 minutes of TV, from the Miz to Show to Lana to Pat Patterson to Byron to the fans at ringside to New Day and then standing tall and giving a bit of a rub to the Usos. Rock was in his element and had a blast working with New Day, who were working with him and not against him, which was refreshing. Rock still got it, and you can tell he gets emotional performing in front of his family in his hometown and in general in front of an adoring crowd because that’s where it all began and movie sets are nothing like standing live in front of 15,000.) [c]

(6) PAIGE & NATALYA vs. BRIE BELLA & ALICIA FOX

They joined Paige’s entrance near the end, and the other three were already in the ring. Cole plugged Total Divas even before the bell rang. He also talked about Nikki Bella’s scheduled neck surgery. Natalya kicked Fox out of the ring when she began to interfere illegally. Paige then finished Natalya with the Rampaige. JBL called them The Odd Couple and said they are opposites.

WINNERS: Paige & Natalya in 2:00.

(WK Reax: I’m assuming that match was cut short because The Rock’s segment went long.)

-A video package aired on WWE’s new partnership with B.A. Star and Boys & Girls Club for an anti-bullying campaign. Stephanie was not playing a bad guy on TV in this segment. Nor was Miz or Big Show.

-Cole said The Authority would announce the main event of Fastlane later tonight. [c]

-A video package aired on Kalisto beating Alberto Del Rio to capture the U.S. Title again.

-The Miz stood in the ring and said he is so sick of being interrupted. Kalisto’s music interrupted him. Miz threw a fit.

(7) KALISTO vs. THE MIZ

Saxton said there’s so much in Kalisto’s arsenal that we haven’t seen yet. Kalisto outmaneuvered and out-quicker Miz early. Miz bailed out to ringside and they cut to an early break. [c]

Part of Kaliszo’s mask came off during the break. They showed that Miz yanked Kalisto’s legs out from under him and the back of his shoulders bounced off the top rope before he tumbled to the mat. Saxton said Kalisto hadn’t been the same since. Miz stayed on aggressive offense for a while until Kalisto countered a Skull Crushing Finale with Salina del Sol.

WINNER: Kalisto in 9:50. [c]

(8) ROMAN REIGNS & DEAN AMBROSE vs. RUSEV & SHEAMUS (w/Alberto Del Rio & Wade Barrett)

With ten minutes left in the third hour, Reigns came out to not much of a reaction either way, which is probably seen as a victory of sorts after last night. Cole asked JBL and Saxton if The Authority would seriously put Reigns in the mix for the match at Fastlane even if he won tonight with Ambrose. JBL said they want what is best for business. Reigns walked right past the fan holding up the “Animal Lover? Go Vegan” green sign as he made his way over the barrier to ringside. Cole talked up Ambrose’s second place finish in the Rumble. He said the place went unglued when they realized he had a chance to become champion. As the League of Nations walked out, Cole noted that they were the group that attacked Reigns at the Rumble. Reigns stared at them like he was ready to take out his title loss on them.

Reigns charged at Sheamus with an aggressive series of blows to start the match. Reigns tagged in Ambrose a minute in. Ambrose dropkicked Sheamus and tagged Reigns back in. They cleared the ring of an interfering Rusev. Ambrose then leaped off the top ope onto Sheamus and Rusev at ringside. [c]

Sheamus had Reigns in a chinlock after the break with three minutes left in the third hour. The League dominated the faces for a few minutes. Rusev threw Ambrose into the ringside barrier a few times, then scored a two count inside the ring.

[OVERRUN]

Cole reset the stakes for viewers tuning in for the overrun, noting that The Authority would be announcing the Fastlane main event. JBL said whatever the decision, it’ll be best for business. At 9:00 Ambrose tried to fight back against Sheamus, but Sheamus brushed it off and then yelled at him at ringside. Ambrose had enough and surprised Sheamus with a clothesline. Ambrose crawled over and hot-tagged Reigns. Rusev also tagged in. Reigns worked him over with clotheslines and a boot to the face. He cleared the ring of oncoming heels and got almost no reaction. He went for a Superman punch, but Sheamus ducked. He instead gave Sheamus a Samoan drop and then a drive by to Rusev. He threw Rusev into the ring and gave him ten hard forearms in the corner and an uppercut mid-ring to drop him. He played to the crowd, which drew high-pitched screams and deeper boos. He signaled for a Superman punch, but was distracted by other League members. Rusev kicked Reigns and hot-tagged Sheamus who gave Reigns a Brogue Kick. Ambrose broke up the believable near fall. Ambrose knocked Rusev out of the ring and then dove off the ring apron onto him. Reigns then speared Sheamus for the win.

WINNER: Reigns at 15:20.

-After the match, Ambrose threw the monitors off the announce table because he wanted to hurt the League, but not too badly. Then he put Rusev on the table. Reigns stood on the table over Rusev. Ambrose lifted Rusev and Reigns powerbombed Rusev onto the announce table. The camera was too tight to actually show off the full impact, but it was a hell of a spot. Ambrose had to help steady Rusev, which was wise.

-Stephanie McMahon’s music played and she walked onto the stage. Was she there to talk about improving children’s lives and speak against bullying? Oh wait, that’s Stephanie McMahon, and this is Stephanie McMahon. She explained that the main event at Fastlane will be a Triple Threat match between Ambrose, Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. Ambrose and Reigns stared at each other as if their friendship would be tested. The crowd cheered the Lesnar name the most.

(WK Reax: That’s a good main event for Fastlane. I wish Steph would have explained that she’s going to enjoy dividing Ambrose and Reigns by having them fight each other rather than work together like they were able to do in that match. And then arrogantly add that Triple H looks forward to beating whoever manages to survive that Triple Threat match and prove he is the greatest Superstar ever.)