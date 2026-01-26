VIP PODCAST 1/26 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The 2025 FSM 50! Discussing the 50 best wrestlers of the year worldwide (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Travis McNeill and Jesse Collings to discuss the 2025 FSM 50 following its release this week. After discussing some of the themes of the year, the lads break down the list, looking at some of the standout names and placements. You’ll get match recommendations, analysis, stats, and much more with some good-natured debates along the way. Plus, a look at some of the honorable mentions who didn’t make it to the top 50. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com