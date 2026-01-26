FREE PODCAST 1/26 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE vs. TNA styles, Barrett’s new Smackdown faction, DiBiase’s burial, Bischoff-Torch, Linda’s campaign, Rumble, Mania speculation, Hall of Fame (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 19 and 20, 2011.

On the Jan. 19, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Pat McNeill, they take ten calls on a wide range of subjects including the new Wade Barrett faction on Smackdown, a potential feud for C.M. Punk, ROH’s TV future, Tough Enough battling the PG rating and Ultimate Fighter with Brock Lesnar, Awesome Kong, Mark Henry’s push, Ted DiBiase’s burial, Eric Bischoff-Torch exchanges, Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton, Linda McMahon’s campaign, WWE dropping the HD price, and more. Plus in the VIP Aftershow they run down various Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania scenarios including potential Rumble surprises.

Then on the Jan. 20, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed with live callers Linda McMahon’s potential 2012 Senate campaign, a lot of time spent discussing in-depth the various WWE, TNA, and independent wrestling styles, whether TNA can grow being a mix of old & new styles, the 2011 Hall of Fame, whether Eric Bischoff gets more flack than Vince McMahon for “stealing stars” in the 1990s vs. McMahon in the 1980s, Koko B. Ware in the WWE Hall of Fame, and more.

