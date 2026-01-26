FREE PODCAST 1/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Mike & Andrew talk AEW Dynamite including MJF-Jericho, Shaq, and odd food they don’t like including chocolate cake (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast’s “All Elite Aftershow.” Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin by taking listener emails and wondering why Andrew doesn’t like chocolate cake. After the food talk is over, emails take over the show for a bit, and then the guys get to their reactions from AEW Dynamite, including Shaq, Chris Jericho-MJF, and a lot more.
