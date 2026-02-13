NJPW announces complete card for New Beginning USA PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the complete lineup for The New Beginning USA PPV, which will take place on Feb. .27 in Trenton, N.J. There is a separate charge to order the show on NJPW for $19.99 on NJPW World. The show is not included as part of a NJPW World subscription.

The show features what might be David Finlay’s last NJPW match, as he appeared to say goodbye to the promotion at New Beginning in Osaka on Feb. 11 after losing to Calum Newman. Finlay is set to face Fred Rosser on the card. The main event will see Yota Tsuji defend the IWGP Global Hvt. Championship against Andrade El Idolo. Andrade beat Gabe Kidd in a #1 contender’s match for the title at The New Beginning in Osaka.

The semi-main event will see Ricochet defend the AEW National title against Taiji Ishimori. Ricochet challenged Ishimori during a video package that was aired in the arena during New Begnning in Osaka.

The entire lineup for New Beginning USA is as follows:

Yota Tsuji vs. Andrade El Idolo – IWGP Global Hvt. Championship match

Ricochet vs. Taiji Ishimori – AEW National Title match

Knockout Brothers defend against Gates of Agony – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Boltin Oleg – Strong Openweight Championship match

Syuri vs. Athena – IWGP Women’s Championship match

El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita – NJPW World TV Championship match

El Desperado & Kushida vs Jordan Oliver & Alec Price

Fred Rosser vs. David Finlay