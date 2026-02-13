NJPW announces participants and brackets for NJPW Cup 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the participants for the New Japan Cup 2026. The tournament will begin on March 4 and end on March 21. The winner of the tournament will go on to face Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Hvt. Championship at Sakura Genesis on April 4.

The tournament will feature 24 wrestlers with eight randomly chosen wrestlers getting a first round bye. The wrestlers getting a first round bye are Drilla Moloney, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, Henare, Hirooki Goto, Hartley Jackson, Yujiro Takahashi, and Zack Sabre Jr.

The complete schedule of first round matches can be seen below:

Left side

March 4: Yuya Uemura vs. Great-O-Khan (winner faces Drilla Moloney on March 10)

March 4: Aaron Wolf vs. Don Fale (winner faces Shingo Takagi on March 10)

March 5: Taichi vs. Ren Narita (winner faces Tomohiro Ishii on March 12)

March 5: ELP vs. Oleg Boltin (winner faces Henare on March 12)

Right side

March 6: Yoshi-Hashi vs. Jake Lee (winner faces Hirooki Goto on March 13)

March 6: Oskar vs. Callum Newman (winner faces Hartley Jackson on March 13)

March 8: Shota Umino vs. Chase Owens (winner faces Yujiro Takahashi on March 14)

March 8: Yuto-Ice vs. Ryohei Oiwa (winner faces Zack Sabre Jr. on March 14)

The quarterfinals will take place on March 15 and March 17. Then the semi-final round will take place on March 20. The tournament will wrap up with the finals taking place on March 21.