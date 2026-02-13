WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

Where: DALLAS, TEX. AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,496 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn – Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying match

Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina – Women’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying match

Jade Cargill vs. Jordynne Grace – WWE Women’s Championship match

RHIYO (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

