WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/6): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Orton vs. Solo vs. Black, Legend vs. Green vs. Stratton in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Liv Morgan appearance

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 6, 2026

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA AT SPECTRUM CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,652 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,200 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to North Carolina and the Road to Wrestlemania. Highlights of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia were shown. The matches for tonight’s Smackdown were mentioned including two triple threat qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber.

– The Undisputed WWE Champion walked through the Gorilla position and out in front of the crowd. He had his championship belt around his waist and a smile on his face. As he held the belt high at the top of the ramp, he was suddenly attacked from behind by Cody Rhodes. McIntyre escaped over the barricade and into the crowd, only circling back to grab the belt that he dropped on the stage, as Cody was held back by security. Cody grabbed a microphone in the ring and yelled to McIntyre that things will never be the same since McIntyre eliminated Cody from the Rumble match that he wasn’t even in. Cody talked about how excited he was on Monday when Roman Reigns chose to challenge C.M. Punk for the World Championship at Wrestlemania.

Cody asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about and said that he was born right down the street. He said how ashamed he was to be returning to the place where the first page of his “story” was written empty-handed. He pointed out that McIntyre was never mad that he wasn’t WWE Champion; he was made that Cody was. Cody said that McIntyre wouldn’t make it to Wrestlemania.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A hot way to start the show. Cody was so angry that McIntyre illegally eliminated him from the Rumble that he couldn’t control himself and attacked the second that McIntyre showed his face. Not exactly babyface behavior, but Cody is unhinged these days. )

– Tessitore officially welcomed the audience to Smackdown. They went to a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley talking to Giulia and Kiana James. James said they would win the tag titles tonight. Giulia spoke in Japanese so James translated that she said the Royal Rumble was a blip, that they’d win the titles tonight, then Giulia would go on to win the Elimination Chamber and the championship at Wrestlemania.

– The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Sky and Rhea Ripley entered for their title defense. [c]

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis talked to a still-angry Cody Rhodes in the back. Aldis told him he needed to win his Elimination Chamber qualifying match next week if he wanted to get a rematch with McIntyre, but until then Cody needed to control his emotions or else Aldis would have to rethink that. Cody understood and knew Aldis wanted him to leave the building now. Cody said, “I get it” and said on his way out that McIntyre started it.

Giulia and Kiana James came out for the match.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY & IO SKY vs. GIULIA & KIANA JAMES – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Ripley started things off against James, who had an impressive showing at the Rumble last Saturday. James went for a fireman’s carry but Ripley escaped. Ripley went after James who tagged out. Giulia got in the ring and said she wanted Io, so Ripley obliged and tagged out too. Giulia connected with a big right forearm strike and stomped on Sky. Giulia attempted to toss Sky by her hair but Sky flipped out of it and connected with a dropkick. Giulia took advantage of Sky trying to tag out and whipped her down, then James draped Sky’s throat over the top rope behind the referee’s back. James tagged in and then took Sky to the floor where she beat her down a little more while the referee counted. She rolled her back in to break the count but then sent her back outside to inflict more damage. Gulia got in on the beatdown as they went to a split screen. [c]

Giulia hit a missile dropkick and covered Sky for a two-count. James tagged in and whipped Giulia at Sky, but Sky moved and almost made the hot tag. But James intercepted her only to get flapjacked. Sky made the tag and Ripley came in hot by beating down James. Ripley had James up for a Razor’s Edge but Giulia made the blind tag. Ripley knocked Giulia to the floor and Sky dove through the ropes onto her on the floor. Ripley executed a faceplant kitchen sink and covered for a good nearfall. Ripley tagged out and wanted to hit a Riptide but James escaped. James grabbed Sky off the top rope and powerbombed her onto Ripley, then tagged out. James hit a maneuver followed by a Giulia Arrivederci. Ripley broke up the subsequent cover.

James was up first but ate a Ripley headbutt. Giulia sent Ripley across the ring with a flying headscissors. Giulia went for a northern lights bomb but Sky countered with an O’Connor roll as Ripley made the blind tag. Ripley came in and hit a headbutt and a Riptide. Sky hit the Over the Moonsault. Ripley, still the legal woman, covered for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: Rhea Ripley & Io Sky by pinfall in 11:00. Ripley & Sky retained the tag titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a good opening tag match. Sky played the babyface in peril very well. James and Giulia both looked strong in defeat, with James having been a pleasant surprise in the ring as of late. )

– The Miz approached an angry Ilja Dragunov in the back. Dragunov told him to get away from him. Miz questioned why he always resorted to brute force. Miz said sometimes you have to use you head like him, which is why he talked to Nick Aldis about closing the United States Championship Open Challenge. United States Champion Carmelo Hayes, who apparently just happened to be within earshot, walked up and said he is the only one who calls the shots about the U.S. title. Carmelo said that Dragunov deserved a title shot but Miz didn’t. He said that Miz was going to get his ass kicked in a non-title match tonight.

– Miz went to the ring for his match. [c]

– Carmelo Hayes entered for the match.

(2) THE MIZ vs. CARMELO HAYES

Miz went after Carmelo as soon as the bell rang in this non-title match, but Carmelo struck first with a springboard cross-body. Miz struck back with a big back elbow strike and a corner beatdown. Carmelo reversed an Irish whip and hit a step-up enziguri and a springboard legdrop, then covered for a two-count. Carmelo went for another springboard but this time Miz was ready and kicked his legs out from under him. Miz mocked Carmelo’s “shooting a basketball” taunt. [c]

Carmelo chopped Miz into the corner and then beat him down hit windmill strikes. Then he hit a La Mistica tilt-a-whirl spinning facebuster that resulted in a nearfall. Carmelo launched himself over the top rope but came up a little short. It look to hurt Carmelo’s back a bit. Carmelo went for a frog splash but Miz got the knees up and immediately covered for a two-count. Miz hit the “No” kicks until Carmelo ducked the last one. Back on their feet, Miz wanted to hit the Skull Crushing Finale but Carmelo escaped with an arm drag and superkicked him. Carmelo covered for another nearfall as Miz got the right shoulder up. Carmelo slowly climbed to the top again, but he took too long and he was forced to jump and roll off. Miz caught him and powerbombed him for another two-count. Miz was in disbelief.

Miz called for the Skull Crushing Finale again, but Carmelo backflipped out of it and went for the First 48 codebreaker. Miz caught him and turned him around and went for the Skull Crushing Finale yet again. However, Carmelo managed to somersault out of it and hit the First 48. Carmelo immediately covered and got the win.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes by pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A typical Miz match where he gets in enough offense not to embarrass himself but also doesn’t win. THAT SAID, the end sequence was tremendous. I’ve been so impressed with Carmelo Hayes lately and his somersault escape from the Skull Crushing Finale was very innovative. I also appreciated that he hit one move and immediately got the win. There was no need for the big legdrop because the crowd was still in awe from the counter.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Tiffany Stratton in the women’s locker room how she was going to refocus after being the runner-up in the Royal Rumble. Stratton said her sights were set on the Elimination Chamber. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre walked up and called her Tacky Time. Green said that she is the only newsworthy one as Fyre handed her a newspaper flyer that she had a bag full of. Stratton said that Green should check for her name in the obituary after Stratton beats her tonight and kills her Wrestlemania dream.

– Lash Legend entered for the next match, accompanied by Nia Jax. Tessitore said that Legend had a breakout performance at the Rumble. [c]

– There was a pre-tape with Uncle Howdy saying that Solo took the lantern and left them in the dark because Solo is scared to be left behind and of standing in the dark by himself. He said that Solo hopes it would keep everyone close. Howdy claimed that fear shows up when you’re all alone.

Chelsea Green, accompanied by Alba Fyre handing out more newspaper flyers, made her way to the ring. Tiffany Stratton came out last. Tessitore and Barrett claimed that Stratton looked better than ever at the Rumble.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) LASH LEGEND (w/Nia Jax) vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Alba Fyre) vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Green smacked both women so they both beat her up and sent her careening to the floor. Legend picked up Stratton and used her to knock Fyre off the apron. Legend went for a chokeslam but Stratton escaped and hit a chop block and a dropkick that sent Legend to the floor. Stratton dove through the ropes onto Legend and Jax. Stratton rolled Legend back in and hit a standing moonsault. Green broke up the cover and tried to take it for herself. Stratton pulled her off and they bickered.

Legend went to chokeslam them both but they escaped and clotheslined her to the floor. Green tried to leverage the ropes to get a quick roll up on Stratton, but she kicked out. Stratton went for a quick roll up of her own that earned a two-count. Green knocked Stratton off the apron to the floor, then leapt off the top rope with a cross-body on the floor onto Stratton and Jax. Green took time to salute the Wrestlemania sign so Legend pump-kicked her in the face. [c]

Legend took and inordinately long time to get Stratton from a fireman’s carry position to a press slam on to Green, who had to just lay there waiting for at least 8 seconds. Legend splashed and tried to cover them both, but they both got their shoulders up. The crowd chanted for Green. Stratton vaulted off Green’s back and kicked Legend, then did her multiple backflips to elbow Green. She tried again with Legend who caught her. But Stratton hit a very weak botch of a dropkick that still knocked Legend to the floor. Green went for the Unpretty-her but Stratton escaped to Green slid through the ropes and swept her feet from under her. Green climbed to the top but Stratton superplexed her and held on to hit another ugly-looking suplex. Legend broke up the pin attempt. Stratton ducked a pump kick but Legend hit a buckle bomb and a chokeslam. She covered for a nearfall.

Green hit a coast-to-coast that hit both women and she covered Legend. Much to the crowd’s dismay Jax pulled Green off to the floor. Fyre got up in Jax’s face and Jax shoved her down. Legend came out after them. Stratton and Green backdropped Legend over the barricade. Jax leveled Fyre again. Back in the ring, Stratton escaped another Unpretty-her and went up to hit the Prettiest Moonsault Evern. Stratton covered for the big victory.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton by pinfall in 14:00. Stratton qualified for the Elimination Chamber match

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The women tried very hard but it was sloppy. It’s possible that Stratton’s timing was off, so hopefully it gets better soon. The crowd was firmly behind Green.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Randy Orton about his Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight. Orton said that when he wins tonight it will be his tenth Chamber match and that he will use his experience to win it. Aleister Black interrupted to tell Randy Orton that even though they just lost two of the greatest wrestlers ever (John Cena and A.J. Styles), they were at least still blessed to have Orton. [c]

– Some NASCSAR drivers were shown standing in the front row.

– Kit Wilson made his entrance to his catchy new pop music. Barrett said it was time the WWE became detoxified. Wilson entered the ring and gyrated hit hips. He said, “I’m Wilson and I’m the topic.” He said when he was at the Rumble he was disgusted that 30 chauvinistic meatheads, with their sweating and grunting, temper tantrums, were all toxic. Wilson said that they didn’t want him in the match because he is the true real man and they can’t handle a man who has confidence in his emotions, a man that moisturizes, and a man who listens. He started gyrating again and hushed the crowd and told them to take him in. He called the crowd toxic and dared anyone in the Rumble to face him in a match right now. His challenge was answered by Oba Femi.

(4) KIT WILSON vs. OBA FEMI

Femi came out and predictably obliterated Wilson. He hit him with multiple running elbows in the corner and tossed him halfway across the ring. Femi hit a fall from grace powerbomb and pinned him in less than a minute.

WINNER: Oba Femi by pinfall in 30 seconds.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Toxic.)

– R-Truth and Damian Priest were watching a backstage monitor. Truth was singing Femi’s praises while doing Femi’s dance. Priest looked annoyed. Drew McIntyre walked by in a hurry and bumped Truth. Priest got up in his face and said that they’ve done this enough times and that McIntyre doesn’t need Priest as a problem again. McIntyre went to the ring again, but this time Cody wasn’t around to attack him from behind. However, this time Jacob Fatu attacked him in the ring and hit his running hip attack. Fatu clotheslined McIntyre to the floor then dove through the ropes onto him. Fatu beat up a bunch of security too. Fatu knocked McIntyre over the barricade (for the second time tonight) with a big right hand and McIntyre escaped into the crowd again. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another good beating that resulted in McIntyre running away. The only question that remained is whether McIntyre would try one more time to go the ring and say what he wanted to say tonight.)

– Aldis had the same talk with Fatu that he had with Cody earlier about being in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match next week and not jeopardizing it. Fatu said he would dog walk his opponents’ asses next week and then left.

– Shinsuke Nakamura entered for the next contest. His opponent Tama Tonga came out next with the WWE Tag Team Champions Tonga Loa and J.C. Mateo. Tama had his face painted like an angry panda bear devil.

(5) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. TAMA TONGA

Tama dominated early with strikes but missed a corner splash. Nakamura set him on the tope rope and kicked him in the gut. He put his boot on his throat while Tama was seated in the corner. Tama caught him with a flatliner and stomped on his throat. Nakamura retreated to regroup on the floor but Tama went out after him. Tama hit a flying elbow with Nakamura draped over the announce desk as they went picture-in-picture. [c]

Nakamura used his legs to strike a few times after the break. Tama caught one kick but Nakamura nailed him with the other foot. Nakamura hit his patented German suplex while sliding to the floor with Tama draped in the ropes. Tama hit a reverse DDT with some added torque that Nakamura sold well. Tama hit a leaping pedigree-type DDT and covered for a nearfall. Nakamura escaped from another DDT attempt and hit a face-first suplex then a baseball slide on Mateo. Back in the ring, Tama hit another jumping DDT. Nakamura with a side suplex but was too hurt to cover. He got back to his feet and they traded forearms. Tama hit two headbutts and Nakamura responded with a spinning wheel kick. Both men were wobbly. Tama charged and Nakamura caught him with a driver but Tama kicked out. Nakamura got ready for a Kinshasha attempt but Loa grabbed his foot while he was in the corner. Tama capitalized and hit his Cutthroat back forearm and covered for the pin.

WINNER: Tama Tonga by pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a good match full of strikes. Tama uses a lot of DDTs.)

– Fraxiom and The Motor City Machine Guns were walking and talking in the backstage area. Candice LeRae walked up and said she hoped they were proud of themselves for what they did to her husband Johnny Gargano. She pointed at him as he was laying face first on a crate. She said he’s been like this all week because they didn’t realize what the stolen mask meant to him. Fraxiom said that he deserved it and walked off. LeRae begged Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to talk to Gargano but they refused and walked off. LeRae begged Gargano to sit up be he just laid there.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That made no sense.)

– Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky talked to Cathy Kelley about their successful title defense. Sky said that their opponents put up a good match but that they are on their A game and don’t plan on losing the belts anytime soon. Cathy pivoted and asked them about their upcoming Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Lash Legend and Nia Jax walked up and complained that Legend should be in a qualifier. Ripley said they whine too much. They argued and Jax said she was going to speak to Nick Aldis about them getting a title match. Cathy exited and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walked by laughing as they were on their way to the ring. [c]

– Kit Wilson was walking in the back nursing his sore ribs. He saw Matt Cardona and Apollo Crews talking so he went up and blamed Cardona for what happened to him because Cardona came here looking like a “protein bar with chiseled abs.” Wilson told Apollo not to laugh and threatened Cardona. Wilson excused himself to go take a warm bath.

– Nick Aldis was in the ring. He asked the crowd to welcome the winner of the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Liv Morgan. Morgan came out accompanied by Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan faked giving Aldis a high-five in the ring twice. Morgan grabbed a microphone and said that the crowd was in the presence of the greatest Royal Rumble winner of all time. She said she is also the hottest, smartest, funniest, most charismatic, most talented, and most iconic woman in the history of WWE. She said that she has a big decision to make about who to choose for her opponent at Wrestlemania. Morgan said that there was also a huge elephant in the room and looked at Raquel. But Raquel grabbed the microphone and said that she wanted to address it. She was interrupted by the music of Jade Cargill.

[HOUR THREE]

The WWE Women’s Champion Cargill walked to the ring and grabbed a microphone. She told Morgan she didn’t care that she won the Rumble but that if she chooses her then Cargill will beat her ass at Wrestlemania. Then she asked Raquel what the hell she was looking at. Morgan laughed and said Cargill should watch what she says because if not Morgan could choose to wrestle Vaquer, which would leave the chance for Raquel to face Cargill at Wrestlemania. Raquel and Morgan high-fived. Jordynne Grace came out and congratulated Morgan on winning the Rumble, but said that if Cargill would accept her challenge, then she could be the one facing Morgan at Wrestlemania. Cargill to Morgan: “shut up bitch.” Aldis was sick of them arguing and invoked the rule he mentioned last week about how “if you can come out here to talk, then you can fight.” He called for a referee and made an impromptu tag match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I wonder how much Morgan and Rodriguez have been watching of 1993-1994 Shawn Michaels and Diesel? If Morgan claimed to be the greatest woman’s Royal Rumble competitor, no one could really argue with her. But greatest Royal Rumble winner (woman or man) is absurd. But she’s a heel so it’s fine. Morgan deserves all the praise she’s received, though I wish she’s slow down when she talks. Rodriguez has improved a lot as well.)

(6) LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. JADE CARGILL & JORDYNNE GRACE – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Raquel beat on Cargill in the corner until Cargill ducked a clothesline. Cargill with a spinebuster on her. Grace took out Morgan. Cargill and Grace argued with each other. [c]

When they came back, Morgan and Raquel were double-teaming Grace. Raquel was legal and covered for a two-count after a suplex. She dropped an elbow and tried again, but to no avail. Grace is shorter than Morgan. Morgan tagged in and hit the Eddie Guerrero suplexes, but Grace powered her up into her own before Morgan could hit the third. Grace with three lariats as she held on to Morgan. Grace with two bodyslams and a driver. She covered and Raquel came in to break it up. Grace disposed of her to the floor. Morgan went for the Oblivion but Grace caught her and lifted her up. Morgan hit a codebreaker. Raquel ran across the ring and gave Cargill a big boot to knock her to the floor. Cargill came right back in the ring and accidentally superkicked Grace. Raquel then accidentally gave a big boot to Morgan too. Raquel looked much more upset than Cargill did.

Cargill and Raquel circled each other. Grace ran in and pushed Raquel into Cargill, then rolled up Raquel for the three count.

WINNERS: Jordynne Grace & Jade Cargill via pinfall in 9:00.

After the match, Grace stared and Cargill. Raquel also stared at Morgan and looked upset that she’d lost.

– They showed highlights of Sami Zayn’s failed attempt to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. Sami was walking in the back looking down in the dumps and some guy walked by and told him to keep his head up. Rey Fenix tried to encourage him but Trick Williams walked up and called Sami “Mr. Can’t Get the Job Done.” He said that Sami can get to the playoffs but can’t win. Trick said that Sami was Charles Barkley while he was Michael Jordan. Trick said that he knows how to get the job done. Fenix said that Trick has a big mouth and that if he keeps talking he would knock his teeth out. Trick: “Anytime, anywhere.” Trick left. Sami was still Eeyore. [c]

– Grace and Cargill were in each other’s faces in the back. Aldis walked up and said they will wrestler for the title next week on Smackdown. [c]

– A recap was shown of Roman Reigns telling C.M. Punk that he would challenge him at Wrestlemania on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

– Drew McIntyre was now standing on the announce desk. He said that he came here with something to say and now he was going to say it. He said that first of all Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu should be removed from their Elimination Chamber qualifiers for attacking him tonight. Then he talked about how anyone who get in the ring with him will have their dreams crushed just like Sami Zayn did at the Rumble. McIntyre claimed that Punk and Reigns sounded insecure to him when they kept talking about him on Raw. McIntyre said he went through hell to earn the title back and started referencing previous champions and real men like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, NOT Dusty Rhodes, Triple H, Stone Cold, the Rock. He said that anyone who would claim that the WWE title isn’t the #1 title is a liar. Then he claimed that it’s obvious that Reigns made the best choice for himself by not facing him and instead facing “fragile Phil” who is always one fall away from his career being over. He said that without his Samoan army, McIntyre would kill Reigns. In the meantime, McIntyre has the entire roster wanting to get in the Chamber to challenge the real best in the world in the main event of Wrestlemania.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Tremendous promo by McIntyre that was worth the wait. As he always does, McIntyre made a lot of points that were rooted in facts. The Dusty Rhodes shot was well-played, as was his point about Reigns always needing his cousins to help him keep the title. He also effectively dissipated any possible damage that might have been done to his character from the cheap shots taken by Punk and Reigns at him on Raw. It sure seems like the Main Event of night one is going to be McIntyre vs. Cody vs. Fatu.)

As McIntyre was leaving, Trick Williams came out on stage. He told Mcintyre that he planned on coming out, kicking up his lemon pepper steppers, and watch the main event. But then it hit him that McIntyre was worried about all the wrong things. Trick warned McIntyre to be aware of him because he is the man that is going to take the title from him at Wrestlemania. McIntyre got in his face and said he should walk before he runs because if he interrupts the champ again then McIntyre will put the lemon pepper steppers where the sun doesn’t shine. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Trick has clearly earned the trust of management very quickly since they’re willing to give him face time with the champion.)

– Solo Sikoa was walking in the back calling out for his family. He didn’t seem to know where they were. Cathy Kelley tried to get a word but Solo just said they better be out there. Barrett questioned where the MFTs were too. Solo came out to the ring for the main event holding the lantern. Aleister Black was out next, accompanied by his wife Zelina Vega. Randy Orton predictably and appropriately came out last. Trick Williams was shown sitting at ringside by the announce desk.

(7) RANDY ORTON vs. SOLO SIKOA vs. ALEISTER BLACK – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Solo asked Black to team up against Orton, but then he sucker punched Black. Black with a side kick to Orton who bounced back with an elbow to Black’s face. Solo pulled Orton to the floor and rammed him into the ring post. Black hit a moonsault off the post onto the floor on Solo. Black escaped an attempt by Orton to suplex him on the announce desk. Black was proud of himself while sitting on the apron. [c]

Black had Solo in a leglock. Orton came in and stomped on Black but he didn’t immediately release the hold. Orton kept stomping until he did. Orton gave Solo four punches in the corner, but then Black knocked him off. Orton caught a Black kick and then gave him 5 punches in the corner until Black slipped away. Black with a couple kick and one in the knee that dropped Orton down. Black with more precision strikes but then he ran the ropes and Solo pulled him outside and threw him into the barricade. Solo slid into the ring as Trick watched. Solo hit a few overhand chops and mocked the Orton pose. Solo taunted for too long because when he whipped Orton into the corner, Orton exploded out of it with a clothesline. Orton went for his patented snap powerslam but Solo held onto the ropes. Black came in with a basement kick on Orton. Solo with a pop-up Samoan drop on Black and covered for a two-count. They went to a split screen. [c]

Orton superplexed Black but while both men were down Solo leapt off with a splash of his own. Solo covered Orton for the one…two…kick out. The crowd thought it was awesome. An exhausted Solo and an exhausted Black traded blows. Solo dropped Black with a kick but missed the running hip attack. Black hit a flying knee strike but couldn’t take advantage because Orton was back and hit his powerslam on Black. Orton wanted to hit the draping DDT on Solo, but Solo slithered out and pulled him to the floor. Orton suplexed Solo twice and Black once on the desk. Orton pushed Solo back into the ring. Orton hit the draping DDT on Solo and called for the RKO.

Black nailed Orton with another kick but then Solo gave Black a spinning side slam. Solo covered for a nearfall. Solo called for the Samoan Spike. He picked up Black but Black ducked and hit a bridging German suplex for a one-count. Black hit a massive knee for another two-count. Orton went for an RKO on Black, who escaped and rolled up Orton for a two count. Black nailed a big knee to the face but then missed a kick on Orton. Orton dropped Black with an RKO and Black rolled to the outside. Orton tried to grab him before he could fall to the floor and looked upset that he couldn’t capitalize on the RKO. When he stood up Solo was waiting for him to turn around so he could hit him with the Samoan Spike. But Orton realized what was about to happen so he leapt back and hit him with an RKO instead. Orton covered Solo for the three-count.

WINNER: Randy Orton in 17:00. Orton qualified for the Elimination Chamber match.

After the match, Orton posed on the ropes.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Fun match and the right guy won. Smart ending with Orton sensing his opponent was behind him and just jumping backwards to hit the RKO. It was also a nice touch that Orton looked upset earlier when he hit the RKO and tried to grab Black before he rolled the floor.)

