FREE PODCAST 2/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: The Cena-Orton staredown that generated no reaction, Rumble and WrestleMania predictions, women’s portrayal in TNA and WWE (141 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 28 and 31, 2011.

On the Jan. 28, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican, they discuss with live callers a big weekend calendar including detailed previews of ROH & PWG in LA, DGUSA’s three shows, Royal Rumble in Boston that Sean will be attending live, plus Royal Rumble winner and booking predictions, potential Rumble surprises, how WWE might get from the Rumble through Elimination Chamber to WrestleMania, potential WrestleMania main events from both brands, plus lots of TNA talk on their strong ratings, angles on the show, hype for Feb. 3., the issue of how women are portrayed in TNA and WWE, and much more.

Then on the Jan. 31, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss with live callers Kevin Nash and Booker T returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble and how it affects TNA’s Main Event Mafia angle, whether Nash and Booker T broke their word to TNA, the anticipated Royal Rumble fall-out on Raw, Alberto Del Rio winning the Rumble, pros and cons of the Rumble match, whether cute spots during the Rumble took away from Del Rio’s win, the booking of Edge vs. Dolph Ziggler, the Randy Orton-John Cena staredown that generated no reaction, and more.

