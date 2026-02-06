WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/6): Keller’s report on Royal Rumble fallout, Lash vs. Chelsea vs. Stratton, Orton vs. Solo vs. Black in Chamber qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 6, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AT SPECTRUM CENTER

AIRED ON DELAY ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,652 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,200 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/5kd8vf8f5n

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lash Legend vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Aleister Black – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY) vs. Giulia & Kiana James – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

Liv Morgan to appear