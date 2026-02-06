PARKS’S TAKE: AEW creates a buffet of World Title challengers for MJF, with Andrade being an impressive surprise so far

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In just a few short weeks, AEW has found themselves with an embarrassment of riches in the main event scene and specifically, those in line to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship.

On Dynamite Wednesday night, Brody King won an Eliminator match against MJF – convincingly – to earn a shot at the title at Grand Slam Australia later this month. He’s been built up over the last few weeks as a credible challenger after having success in a tag team with Bandido.

Andrade El Idolo has been impressive since his return to AEW and, somewhat surprisingly, has been positioned higher on the card than when he departed. He defeated Swerve Strickland and then on Wednesday bested Kenny Omega. Those are two huge victories.

He’ll then have to get past Adam Page to challenge for the title at Revolution. Speaking of Hangman, he has continued his quest to regain the title and has stayed in the mix. Andrade vs. Hangman for the right to main event Revolution should rightly be a banger.

Then there’s Omega, who seems to be working his way back into a bigger role. The loss to Andrade could set him back a bit, but Omega has been out of the loop for so long yet still retains the name value of a major player that he’ll feel fresh whenever the time does come for him to get another title shot (and there’s no doubt it will come).



Like Hangman, Strickland could’ve easily been cycled out of the title picture, but he too has stayed on the periphery. Though he too lost to Andrade, he got involved to help Omega against Andrade even as the two babyfaces almost came to blows afterward, likely leading to a match between the two down the line.

If you’re MJF, you have to be happy that AEW has set up this buffet of challengers for you. Realistically, they could get a year’s worth of feuds with MJF and each one of these wrestlers – and that’s not counting others who could find themselves back at the top like Jon Moxley, Samoa Joe and Konosukue Takeshita.

Will AEW be able to successfully juggle all these stories while keeping all these wrestlers at this level? That’s the challenge.