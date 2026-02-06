WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2026
Where: CHARLOTTE, N.C. AT SPECTRUM CENTER
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,652 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,200 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Lash Legend vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match
- Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Aleister Black – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match
- Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY) vs. Giulia & Kiana James – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga
- Liv Morgan to appear
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/30): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Royal Rumble go-home show; Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn face-to-face; U.S. Title Open Challenge, Cody Rhodes appearance
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Headbanger Mosh on where the idea for his tag team came from, working as Beaver Cleavage, the Stage Dive finisher
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.