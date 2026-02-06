WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2026

Where: CHARLOTTE, N.C. AT SPECTRUM CENTER

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,652 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,200 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lash Legend vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Aleister Black – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY) vs. Giulia & Kiana James – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

Liv Morgan to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/30): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Royal Rumble go-home show; Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn face-to-face; U.S. Title Open Challenge, Cody Rhodes appearance

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Headbanger Mosh on where the idea for his tag team came from, working as Beaver Cleavage, the Stage Dive finisher