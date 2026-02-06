TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (2/5): Feast or Fired fallout could undercut whole concept in future, the new System’s feud with the Hardys, Trey Miguel’s serious push, Righteous

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Trey Miguel as a True Singles Act:

Glad to see Trey finally getting an opportunity to be a true singles act without being in the same breath as guys like the Rascalz and Alex Shelley. Trey has a lot of talent and I’m interested to see if he can finally master a character at this critical juncture in his career. I am fairly high on him. I am intrigued by the Trey-Stacks upcoming feud for the title.

Side note: Stacks looks like a knockoff MJF.

The Righteous’ Squash Matches:

Speaking of knockoffs – the Righteous feel like a TEMU version of the “Cult Leader” version of the Wyatt Family; however, it somehow works for TNA’s environment. They can be a credible team with Dutch’s size. I do like that they’re taking the squash match route with them. They also just mesh with the Hardys. I would be a bit concerned about what they do after. The Hardys alluded to a potential future stable with the Righteous in their promo; that feels like it makes sense to me after their upcoming match with Order 4.

They Hardys-System Feud:

I really like the idea of elevating the new System by having them feud with the legendary Hardys. Use the Hardys to elevate as much as you can while you still have them if you’re TNA.

Lei Ying Lee and Indi Hartwell:

I really love the earnest, fighting nature of Lee and I think that she can certainly move to a higher spot on the card. I am less certain about Hartwell, but there is a genuine nature to her that I think can be tapped into a bit more that could be valuable. I’ve also heard good things about Xia Brookside, particularly in NXT:UK, but I haven’t seen enough of her to make a firm decision yet.

JDC Retirement Clip:

If you blinked, you missed it – but this was a great look into the hilarious and gregarious personality of JDC as he prepares for retirement with his friends. JDC seems like a well-liked guy for a reason. The only aspect that I didn’t see was showing his friendly interactions with his System stablemates so shortly after they turned on him in kayfabe.

Santana/Moose/Hardys vs. The System:

I’m excited about the multiple interplays that we could potentially get within this feud and where it could ultimately lead. To me, this is a feud that could carry you into the summer, at a minimum, if you’re TNA.

MISSES

Arianna Grace on Commentary and backstage segments:

I hate to be mean, but Arianna is a tough listen and not in a “I hate you as a heel” way. Bad as in “please get off of my television” way. She has a very grating voice and very little substance to add. Very wooden and sounds like she’s rehearsing lines. Much like Kazarian and Elijah (which I’ll get to later), she is getting too much TV time.

Kazarian-Elijah Interacting:

Please, I don’t hate either of these guys being on the roster, but both are getting way too much TV time since debuting on AMC.

Order 4 vs. Elijah and Jada Stone:

This match just looked goofy and sloppy. Even Ali, who I am a big fan of, couldn’t save this one and that is certainly not the norm.

Steve Maclin still on TNA television a week after “getting fired” last week:

They’re really hitting us over the head with the fact that Steve Maclin is definitely not done with TNA with the cornball acting and reminiscing. This will certainly make me care less about the “Feast or Fired” match and reveal the next time it comes around. They are signaling to us that it doesn’t mean anything. It lacks definite structure. I wasn’t necessarily expecting him to attack Santana, but I can’t say that I’m very excited about that upcoming feud either.

Tessa Blanchard:

She has the in-ring ability and charisma to be a big star, but, at this point, I’m not sure that her past actions make the “juice worth the squeeze” with her. I’m more than willing to be proven wrong here but it will take some time.

The Elegance Brand:

If I didn’t have to write this article, I would fast-forward past anything related to them.