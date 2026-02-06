WWE EVOLVE TV RESULTS (2/4): Jackson Drake vs. Kam Hendrix for Evolve Title, Dante Chen vs. Trill London, Tyra Mae Steele vs. Carlee Bright, Drake Morreaux vs. Sam Holloway

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 4, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

-The show opened with an outside shot of fans entering the Performance Center. In the men’s locker room, Team PC was trashing the place in preparation for Sean Legacy to clean it up, per match stipulation last week. An unhappy Legacy showed up. They shoved a mop bucket at him and told him Braxton Cole left a surprise in the bathroom for him.

(1) TYRA MAE STEELE vs. CARLEE BRIGHT

Rosenberg and Stone noted that Steele was the newest Evolve signee. They also mentioned that Bright wanted to break out on her own without her friend, Kendal Grey, by her side. Steele immediately took Bright to the mat with a few amateur takedowns. Bright utilized her speed to get the advantage, then yelled at Steele that she belonged, too. Steele grabbed her ankles and rolled her back and forth across the mat in a disorienting move.

Bright nailed a headscissors takedown, but Steele locked in a rear chinlock. Bright elbowed her way out and they knocked heads together, putting them both to the mat. Bright came up fighting and hit a unique neckbreaker on Steele but got caught when she tried leaping from the top turnbuckle. Steele hit her Maeday finisher (a variation of a Samoan drop) for the three-count.

WINNER: Tyra Mae Steele at 4:38.

(Miller’s Take: I can see Steele making her way up to NXT someday, but not much further than that. Bright is a good hand in the ring, but her generic 70s pop entrance music and lack of a real personality and unique look are holding her back.)

-Team ID was in The Vanity Project’s converted dorm room. Baylor, Smokes, and Drake were trying to play nice with Team ID, and said they all had to band together to take on Team PC. Cappuccino Jones mocked them, but Aaron Rourke admitted that Kam Hendrix as champion wasn’t an option. Eli Knight said he couldn’t stand Hendrix. Mike Cunningham got the team into a huddle. When they emerged, Rourke said they were in, but only because it’s what’s best for Evolve. Drake told Rourke he owed him one. Rourke responded by flirting with him and told him he left his number in his bag and he could call him anytime. Rourke is seriously funny and a great promo.

-Rourke and Jones left, then Cunningham said that he and Knight were in, too. The Vanity Project declined and said they were good. The two remaining ID wrestlers took offense to the rejection and challenged them to a match next week to prove their worth. [c]

-Arianna Grace and Nikkita Lyons were sitting in the locker room, still creeped out over their recent encounter with a psychic. Grace said it would be okay; they just needed to be the opposite of what they usually are. Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday came in, and Grace suggested that they put the past behind them. Diggs and Holiday agreed, then invited them to do a Tik Tok with them. Grace and Lyons stood behind them looking disinterested.

(2) DRAKE MORREAUX vs. SAM HOLLOWAY

Rosenberg noted that Morreaux’s Instagram posts of hunting alligators and barbecuing the meat proves he’s the real deal when it comes to being a bayou boy. The two men circled each other slowly before locking up. Neither man budged on a shoulder block, but Morreaux took Holloway down with the second one. Holloway landed a hurricanrana, dropkick, and a springboard splash, which showed off his amazing agility for his size.

Holloway finally stopped his foe with some clubbing blows and chops. He pitched Morreaux into the corner but couldn’t score the pin. Morreaux elbowed a charging Holloway, then kicked him off the ring apron and to the floor. Holloway jumped back up to the apron and clotheslined Morreaux. He followed that up with a huge springboard elbow for a very believable near fall.

They traded heavy chops, elbows, and uppercuts until the rather large Holloway dropkicked him out of the ring. In a breathtaking spot, the hulking Holloway landed a Superman dive over the top onto Morreaux. Back in the ring, Morreaux pinned Holloway after connecting with two discus clotheslines.

WINNER: Drake Morreaux at 6:16.

(Miller’s Take: This was really good. Morreaux can really move for his size, and he’s got a look that fans will connect with. He comes across as very down-to-earth. I don’t know how far his bayou gimmick will take him, but WWE has something to work with here. Holloway is on the larger side and can also move like a man his size shouldn’t. I’m looking forward to seeing more from both men.)

-Chuey Martinez caught Morreaux after the match for a ringside interview. Morreaux said he wasn’t interested in joining Team PC and that group doesn’t represent all the PC. He said he was going to bring the Evolve title back to Baton Rouge.

-Rosenberg touted Kendal Grey’s title defense against Karmen Petrovic next week. Stone said they would meet face-to-face later. [c]

-Back in the now-filthy men’s locker room, Team PC was micromanaging Legacy’s janitorial duties, while making sure to “accidentally” knock over a trash can. The rest of Team ID showed up to pitch in and help Legacy. Team PC told them to make sure it’s clean for his victory party after he beats Jackson Drake, then left. It’s Gal walked up and called Team ID “dummies”. He said they looked more at home cleaning than in the ring. Rourke blasted him and called him an egotistical asshole. He mocked him and proposed he take out “this orange piece of trash” next week. Rourke told him to get out. Gal flexed and proclaimed, “It’s Gal” before turning and leaving. I’m very interested in this matchup, as both men have loads of charisma and can get it done in the ring.

(3) DANTE CHEN vs. TRILL LONDON

They started the match with some armbars and reversals. London hit a deep armdrag that would make Ricky Steamboat proud. Chen’s experience overcame London’s exuberance, and he whipped London hard into the turnbuckles twice. Chen executed a running belly-to-back suplex that looked great. London tried firing back, but Chen flattened him. Dante missed a kick, and London responded with a twisting senton for a two-count. He scored another near fall with a springboard sunset flip. Chen finally stopped the explosive assault with a kick. An angry-looking Chen landed his Chentle Touch double chop to the chest for the win. After the match, Chen extended his hand and lifted London up for a mutual show of respect.

WINNER: Dante Chen at 5:31.

(Miller’s Take: London is green as a gourd, but he shows a lot of heart and can fly with the best of them. Chen is more experienced, but he needs to tweak his finisher somehow, because it reminds me of Ivan Putski’s Polish Hammer, which got over in the 70s, but wouldn’t cut it today. The match length was average for Evolve, and it was entertaining.)

-In a face-to-face segment, Evolve Champion Kendal Grey sat on the left facing Karmen Petrovic, who was seated on the right. Kendal said that nobody walks out of the Grey area the same, and she’s not going to take her title. Petrovic complimented the champion but warned her about underestimating her with everything she has going on in Evolve and NXT. Grey said she wasn’t underestimating her, and she would walk in as the champion and walk out as the champion.

-Rosenberg announced the season finale of Evolve would take place on February 25th. Stone then announced that the premiere of Season 2 will be on March 4th, and it will be Evolve Succession II.

-In the back, Chuey Martinez asked Kali Armstrong about her recent losses. She said she was disappointed in herself. She said she might have to go back home for a minute so she can remember who she is and where she came from.

(4) JACKSON DRAKE (c) (w/Swipe Right) vs. KAM HENDRIX (w/Team PC) – Evolve Championship Match

Rosenberg said he was throwing up the “V” right now, because he can’t stand the thought of Hendrix as champion. Drake got more cheers than boos when Blake Howard introduced him. It nearly resembled a lumberjack match with the number of wrestlers standing ringside. After a brief exchange of strikes, Team PC grabbed Drake’s leg as he was running the ropes, but Swipe Right did the same with Hendrix. The referee saw all of it and ejected Team PC and Swipe Right from ringside. [c]

Back from the break, Hendrix was clubbing Drake. He cinched in a rear chinlock, then lifted him to his feet and tossed him down. Drake ducked a dropkick, then kicked Hendrix in the back of the head. Both men climbed the ropes, and Drake tried a sunset flip. When that didn’t work, he went for an Alabama Slam, but Hendrix slipped out. Hendrix accidentally ran into the referee and took him out before Drake nailed a knee to the temple.

Tate Wilder ran out to try to resuscitate the referee before Team PC ran in to deliver a gang-thumping on Drake. Team ID then ran out to counterattack Team PC. Keanu Carver laid out all of Team ID with some heavy blows, then the rest of PC joined in to continue the assault. Swipe Right rushed the ring to a big pop from the crowd. Team ID and Swipe Right cleared the ring, then Baylor and Smokes encouraged Sean Legacy to perform a leap over the top rope. Legacy obliged and hit an over-the-top rope senton to the floor that took out all of Team PC. Swipe Right delivered an assisted top rope double stomp to Hendrix, then Cappuccino Jones climbed to the top and landed a Froggy Brew elbow onto Hendrix. Drake nailed the Unaliving as Wilder brought the referee back to life and rolled him into the ring. He counted a slow one, two, three to bring an end to the match.

WINNER: Jackson Drake at 9:09 to retain the Evolve Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Wow! That was so much fun! The Vanity Project includes three of the most dislikeable wrestlers in WWE right now, so for them to get cheered is really kind of fun to watch. They’re extremely entertaining heels, so they would make highly entertaining babyfaces, too. I don’t think it will get that far because I’m sure they’ll be back to their nefarious ways as soon as they feel they don’t need protection from Team ID anymore. Hendrix is a great young athlete with a lot of promise, and Drake is always top-notch. Was it messy and overbooked at the end of the match? Yes, but it was extremely entertaining and told a great story with a heel faction aligning with a face faction because they have a common enemy.)

-After the match, The Vanity Project celebrated in the ring. Cappuccino Jones brought the belt into the ring and handed it to Drake, then told him he was coming for that title, and that he owed him one after tonight.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Nothing stood out as particularly bad, but nothing stood out as particularly good, either. The first three matches were perfectly acceptable, and we got to see relatively new faces in Holloway, Morreaux, and London. The interaction between Team PC and Team ID was highly entertaining, and I was absolutely delighted to see It’s Gal return and call somebody a dummy. Evolve continues to have Chuck Cunningham Syndrome when it comes to the unexplained disappearance of Stevie Turner. I noticed that NXT last night gave Ava the same treatment, not even acknowledging her existence. If I had my pick of who to be Evolve GM, I think it would be a barrel of monkeys to see It’s Gal in that role. There were some good segments in between acceptable matches, and the main event was off-the-charts great.