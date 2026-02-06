VIP PODCAST 2/5 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (mid-January 2008): News on Big Show, Sid boasting, Smackdown review, Ask the Editor, Coachman, Flair (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Jan. 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2008. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

TUESDAY – JANUARY 15 (ECW Analysis, News & Notes)

WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 16 (Audio Ask the Torch, Big Show’s Return)

THURSDAY – JANUARY 17 (News Bits, Audio Ask the Torch)

FRIDAY – JANUARY 18 (Smackdown Analysis – Flair/MVP fun, Coach on color)

SATURDAY – JANUARY 19 (Wrestling’s Most Influential List Dissected)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

