AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/5): Adams’s alt-persective on MJF vs. Brody, Omega vs. Andrade, Ricochet vs. Perry, Cassidy & Storm in mixed tag

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 4, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT PEARL THEATER AT THE PALMS

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The episode opened with a high shot of the ring and crowd. Excalibur introduced a segment highlighting the card. They cut backstage to MJF, who spoke about Brody King. They cut to Brody King, who said of MJF, “I’m going to hurt you bad, for the first time in your life you can’t talk your way out of that one.” Then Kenny Omega appeared on camera, who said that the efforts of the Don Callis Family to end his career will be impotent. Andrade did not have a promo, but Don Callis spoke on his behalf. Callis said it should be “The Don Callis Family presents AEW Dynamite” given how dominant his faction has become. Then Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale spoke, saying they are living their dream and will continue to fight for the dream. Megabad then spoke, with Ford saying, ‘Tonight, you are looking at the end.”

(Adams’ Analysis: This old-school approach to building conflict with one-directional words of challenge and conflict was a great way to start the show. It had a unique feel that set it apart from recent AEW segments and other promotions’ material. I also loved that Andrade was nowhere to be seen.)

(1) DANNY GARCIA & WHEELER YUTA & PAC (w/Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & JOSH ALEXANDER & EL CLON (w/Don Callis)

The Death Riders were found on a red-lit staircase and entered first. Commentary recalled last week’s events with Mox. The Don Callis Family entered next. Danny Garcia and El Clon began the match with the bell ringing 8:07 p.m. They engaged in go-to-mat wrestling with back-and-forth exchanges, whipping into the ropes and returning to the center of the ring.

Josh Alexander tagged in. Garcia won a shoulder check and knocked Alexander down. Tony Schiavone said Garcia had no fear since he was a member of the Death Riders.

Pac and El Clon were tagged in. There was a series of holds and reversals in the center, followed by a fabulous sequence of reversals into a cassadora. Mox and Takeshita tagged in. They exchanged big forearms and shoulder checked in the ring, followed by everyone running in for a scrum.

Takeshita was overwhelmed by the Death Riders, as they tagged in quickly. Pac faced Takeshita again. Takeshita then went to the corner and gained control over all three. Action spilled out to ringside, then the segment went to commercial. [c]

Alexander was in control after the commercial, who dominated Pac with suplexes. Alexander taunted Mox, which allowed Pac to regain control and fend off his attack. Pac was able to dodge a Guillotine Knee from Josh. Both made hot tags.

Mox and Takeshita fought again, with Mox in control, and he fended off all three members of the Don Callis Family. El Clon went for a diving attack, but Mox landed a cutter.

Garcia got Takeshita in a sharpshooter. Mox nailed a curb stomp. Takeshita kicked out. El Clon nailed a moonsault. Mox got a suicide dive to the ringside. Takeshita and Garcia were in the ring. Garcia kicked out at two after the Blue Thunder Bomb. Garcia kicked out after Takeshita landed a running knee, but could not endure a Raging Fire.

WINNERS: Takeshita & Alexander & El Clon at 13:00.

-Mox and Takeshita argued and postured ringside while commentary introduced Omega and Andrade.

-They cut to Renee, Swerve, and Prince Nana. Renee asked where they would focus next after they had lost the chance to fight for gold. Swerve was mad. Nana spoke, saying they would get gold, and Swerve walked off silently.

-Commentary ran down the remaining matches. [c]

-Returning from commercial, a video package played for Will Ospreay highlighting his successful surgery and his relationship with the fans.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY & TONI STORM vs. JORDAN OASIS & BRITTANY BROOKES

Orange Cassidy walked out first, then was joined by Toni Storm. Jordan Oasis & Brittany Brookes were introduced in the ring.

Cassidy and Jordan Oasis squared off as the bell rang at 28 minutes in the hour. Oasis said the first shot was free. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets to take the slap, but Cassidy rolled through with a dropkick and reversals. Cassidy rubbed his bald head, and the crowd shouted ‘BALD.’ Storm tagged in, as did Brittany Brookes. Storm delivered a series of shoulder chops, then dragged Brookes by her hair, followed by a German suplex. Cassidy and Storm had a tango, traded punches on Oasis and Brookes in the turnbuckles, then Storm landed a DDT. Cassidy DDT’d Oasis. Storm hit a hip attack, then threw an orange punch for the three-count.

WINNERS: Cassidy & Storm in 4:00.

-After, Cassidy and Storm commiserated about the upcoming Hair vs. Hair match. Storm said she did not want to look disgustingly bald, for she would look like an angry penis. Both ended the promo in defiance as Storm said that she will make Marina look like Mox.

(Adams’ Analysis: This was a surprisingly fun match with a decent amount of chemistry between two teams who most certainly have never wrestled. Add Storm and Cassidy’s recent pairing, and this could have been really bad TV. It was fun, though Brookes took a hard DDT. I hope she is okay. I also believe Yuta will take the pin.)

-A video package with Darby getting jumped by the War Dogs. They beat him up and kidnapped him in the back of a car.

(Adams’ Analysis: This stretches the suspension of disbelief necessary to enjoy wrestling television. This was a crime, unless of course Darby agreed to be susceptible to this kind of behavior in his contract. I find myself enjoying the strangeness of this angle, though it is ridiculous in a low-budget Tarantino kind of way.)

(3) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. MARK DAVIS

Commentary noted that if Page wants to fight for the world title, he must win this match.

The bell rang at the 37-minute mark. Davis nailed a dropkick right at the bell, and chops were delivered on Hangman in the corner. Hangman fought back into the center of the ring with punches, exchanging blows back and forth.

Davis controlled Hangman in the ring with big lariats, charged at him, but was thrown over the rope by Hangman. Hangman dove out, missed. David threw Hangman onto the apron, who bounced off the ropes and countered with a lariat at ringside. Back in the ring, Davis controlled with suplexes and punches. He returned to ringside and crushed Hangman in the corner while Hangman was in a chair. They cut to commercial. [c/db]

The match returned from commercial with Davis delivering a large running punch to a seated Hangman leaning into the turnbuckles. Hangman attempted a sunset flip powerbomb but was unsuccessful. He swept Davis’s legs and attempted a pin a two-count. Davis was on the apron, and Hangman attempted a lariat. Davis took two lariats but remained standing. Hangman then attempted a powerbomb off the apron, but Davis dropped onto his chest. In the corner, Hangman dodged Davis’ running attack and got a moonsault off the guard rails. Davis returned in the ring and Hangman performed another moonsault. Both men met in the center. Hangman reversed an attack by Davis, who spiked Hangman for a two-count.

Hangman and Davis competed with lariats in the center. Davis attempted his piledriver, but Hangman reversed it into a Deadeye. Davis kicked out at two. Hangman set up for a buckshot lariat, which Davis reversed.

Hangman hit a buckshot lariat for the three-count after a tombstone on the ramp.

WINNER: Hangman in 11:00.

-After the match, Hangman had a mic and declared that as he prepares to go to Australia to wrestle for the contendership, “Kenny, I hope I see you there.” He said he will stomp MJF’s balls and keep him from having children.

(Adams’ Analysis: A match that oozed physicality in ways I didn’t expect. Not everything was clean. It felt like two wrestlers who were in a war. The match also felt somewhat superfluous, as Davis was just paired with Jake Doyle, but, given Doyle’s injury, is fighting in singles competition again. I very much enjoyed this match, and it still stood out to me later as I thought about the show.)

-A video package aired highlighting Kevin Knight. He said that he was in AEW for the long haul. The video was edited to highlight his acrobatics.

(Adams’ Analysis: A very good way to get us into the mind of Kevin Knight. I loved this package, in particular the stylish editing. It felt unlike anything we see in other promotions, specifically in the way it played with modern editing techniques and video overlays.) [c]

(4) ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Don Callis) vs. KENNY OMEGA

Andrade with Don Callis and Lance Archer entered first, followed by Kenny Omega. The bell rang at 8:57.

Andrade exited, talked to Callis, then got back into the ring as the crowd shouted, “Fuck Don Callis.” Callis said, “Who would know better how to get under Omega’s skin than Don Callis?”

They exchanged hops in the ring center, with Andrade poking Omega’s eye. Omega landed a leaping knee strike, knocking Andrade to the ringside. He then pounced on Andrade. Outside the ring, Andrade suplexed Omega on the floor. Callis said, “Kenny looks better than ever.”

Back in the ring, Andrade was on the top rope, but Omega punched him, then, after struggling, landed a superplex, then a lateral press for a 2 count. After, Omega controlled the wrist of Andrade, then nailed his flipping senton, followed by a moonsault. Omega attempted a pin for a 2 count.

Back out ringside, Andrade suplexed Omega, then went to the women at ringside and exchanged affection. Andrade executed a springboard tornado dive onto Omega, and after posed with the women at ringside as they cut to commercial. [c/db]

[HOUR TWO]

Returning from the break, the action was back and forth, with Andrade getting Omega in a figure-four in the center of the ring. Omega landed two snap dragon suplexes, kicking Andrade into the corner. He landed a V-Trigger to the back of Andrade’s neck. Placing Andrade on his shoulders, Andrade reversed it and landed a power bomb, followed by a DDT for a two count. Andrade looked stunned. Andrade landed his running double knees and attempted a pin for a two count.

Going into open hand chops in the center of the ring, feeding each other on, Andrade landed a running boot, followed by Omega with a running knee, followed by Andrade with a spinning elbow. As the ref checked on Omega, Andrade got a screwdriver, but Swerve came out to take it. The distractions allowed Andrade to land a lowblow for the win.

WINNER: Andrade wins in 17:00.

-Andrade left, but Omega and Swerve argued back and forth, with commentary saying that Omega believed Swerve cost him the match.

-Excalibur introduced a video package on Brody King: “Sometimes violence is the answer,” said King. The music playing was King’s band God’s Hate.

-Commentary ran down the matches, then they cut to commercial. [c]

-After returning from commercial, Renee was with Kris Statlander, and Statlander agreed to give Thekla another shot, but she will name the stipulation: “You will just have to wait.”

(5) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & HARLEY CAMERON vs. MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD

Megabad entered first, followed by the Babes of Wrath. The bell rang at the 24-minute mark. Back-and-forth action dominated as they went to commercial at 3:00 [c/db]

The match returned from commercial with Bayne in control, but Willow landed a pounce. A hot tag was made for both Cameron and Ford. Cameron dodged a lariat and nailed Slingblade, performing standing switches with Ford.

Ford gained control with a big lariat. Ford and Bayne delayed a vertical suplex from Cameron, who converted it into a DDT. Bayne climbed the ropes, but the Babes superplexed her. Ford climbed and performed a jumping blockbuster on Willow and Cameron

Bayne threw Ford into Willow for a spinning DDT. Ford executed a Doomsday Device. Ford pinned Cameron, earning a chance to fight for the belt at Grand Slam.

WINNER: Bayne and Ford in 10:00, advancing to Grand Slam Australia.

(Adams Analysis: A match that ended surprisingly. I didn’t expect this outcome, nor do I hope Megabad wins in Australia. But I am glad they are being featured, and hope that Megan Bayne continues to rise.)

-A video package played, highlighting Ciampa winning over Mark Briscoe. A backstage promo followed with Ciampa seated, holding the TNT Title and saying, “Out of respect to Mark Briscoe, I will continue that open challenge.” He said Silvie, his belt, likes her new home.

-Excalibur highlighted upcoming matches on Dynamite and Collision, notably that Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli have both answered the call.

(6) RICOCHET vs. “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY – AEW National Title match

Jack Perry entered first, then Ricochet.

Schiavone said Jack Perry fought not just for the belt, but for his fallen friend.

The bell rang at 9:39. Perry jumped over the ropes, nailed Ricochet, then threw the belt across the ring. He performed a flying leap off the ramp onto Ricochet. The action returned to the ring. Perry had control and stood atop Ricochet.

Ricochet gained control by grabbing Perry’s waistband and slamming Perry’s face into the ropes. He then stood on Perry’s neck.

With Ricochet at ringside, Jack slid out of the ring, onto Ricochet, and a Cassadora was applied. Ricochet countered and slammed Perry hard onto the table, then the scene cut to a commercial. [c]

Jack was in the ring. He flew out, ran back in quickly, then flew out again. In the center of the ring, there was back-and-forth action. Perry attempted a DDT, but Ricochet transitioned to a Northern Lights suplex, followed by several additional suplexes. Ricochet then suplexed Perry on the apron and later hit a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Perry kicked out after Ricochet pinned him in the ring for 2.

Ricochet attempted a low blow. Perry caught his foot. There was ongoing back-and-forth action with counter after counter. Ricochet hit a diving DDT and a cutter on Perry. Perry kicked out at 2.99.

Ricochet was pinned for a 2-count but then tried to turn it into a submission hold. GOA interfered, pulling Ricochet to the ropes. Ricochet placed the AEW National Championship belt in the turnbuckle. Ricochet slammed Perry’s face onto the belt, then delivered Vertigo for a three-count.

WINNER: Ricochet in 13 minutes.

(Adams’s Analysis: What is the point of the National Title? Does it have an identity other than looking like theft from the NWA?)

-They cut to the War Dogs in the production office. The War Dogs forced production to play a video highlighting their further abuse of Darby Allin. They placed him in a body bag and dragged him behind their car, leaving him abandoned after cutting the rope and driving away. [c]

[OVERRUN]

(7) MJF vs. BRODY KING – Eliminator match

Brody King entered first, followed by MJF. Once in the ring, the crowd began chanting “Fuck ICE.” The bell rang at 10:02. Excalibur praised MJF for having one of the keenest minds in wrestling. As Brody and MJF approached a lock-up, Hangman’s music rang. MJF was distracted and met Hangman at the ropes. This allowed Brody King to choke MJF and dangle his body over the floor. He dropped to the ground. Back in the ring, Brody landed a cannonball on MJF in the corner, then a Gonzo Bomb for a three-count.

WINNER: Brody King in 1:00.

-After, Andrade entered the ring and delivered his finisher to MJF. Hangman returned to deliver a buckshot lariat to Andrade. Hangman put MJF in the ring, and when Hangman attempted a buckshot lariat, MJF caught him with a lowblow. Brody landed another Gonzo Bomb.

(Adams’ Analysis: A wild turn of events that felt unpredictable in all the right ways.)