VIP PODCAST 2/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Anti-ICE crowd chant, Montez Ford, Ciampa, Reigns-Punk, MJF-Brody King, Breakker, Balor, more (110 min.)

What is the motivation for pro wrestling bookers relying on non-clean finishes so often?

Has Roman Reigns cooled off in recent years?

What’s with all the positivity regarding Tommaso Ciampa goiava sng to AEW?

Should TNA have signed Brock Lesnar in 2007 even if they had to match Kurt Angle’s pay?

Did Roman Reigns give his best pro wrestling promo of his career on Monday?

Is WWE going to turn C.M. Punk heel before the Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania?

What did Paul Levesque mean when he said in the Royal Rumble intro video that the winner is “a decision.”

Does Michael Cole create resentment when he christens people future WrestleMania main eveners?

Comparing Je’Von Evans and Bianca Belair in terms of their upside after being called up

Are there any female MMA fighters who didn’t win titles who could be considered for Hall of Fame?

Remembering The Great Mephisto

Is Andrade impressing enough early in AEW to perhaps deserve an AEW World Title run?

Will Rock actually advertise his final match? Would it have worked to have Reigns pick The Final Boss as his WrestleMania opponent after winning the Rumble?

Thoughts on “Hangman” Page choosing to take a photo with Marty Scurll and how he handled the criticism afterward

Who have Wade and Todd met in person from the PWTorch staff?

Disagreement with Wade’s criticism of the MJF vs. Brody King short main event on Dynamite

Was there a better way to take Bron Breakker out of the Royal Rumble than the rehash the Austin Theory/Seth Rollins angle?

Is it worth pushing Finn Balor at a world title level again?

Is AEW making its world title scene too cluttered?

Should Brody King and AEW in general lean into the crowd chanting “F— ice!” on Dynamite?

What is the morality of following a booker’s decision if a wrestler disagrees with it?

How does the current United States administration end?

What is the difference between Velveteen Dream and Gable Steveson in terms of what they’ve been accused of?

Should AEW move away from building stories that only pay off on PPV when TV revenue is such a dominant source of its revenue?

What makes Bron Breakker an actual prospect to be a WrestleMania main evener?

What is holding Montez Ford back?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5.

