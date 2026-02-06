VIP PODCAST 2/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Anti-ICE crowd chant, Montez Ford, Ciampa, Reigns-Punk, MJF-Brody King, Breakker, Balor, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What is the motivation for pro wrestling bookers relying on non-clean finishes so often?
- Has Roman Reigns cooled off in recent years?
- What’s with all the positivity regarding Tommaso Ciampa goiava sng to AEW?
- Should TNA have signed Brock Lesnar in 2007 even if they had to match Kurt Angle’s pay?
- Did Roman Reigns give his best pro wrestling promo of his career on Monday?
- Is WWE going to turn C.M. Punk heel before the Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania?
- What did Paul Levesque mean when he said in the Royal Rumble intro video that the winner is “a decision.”
- Does Michael Cole create resentment when he christens people future WrestleMania main eveners?
- Comparing Je’Von Evans and Bianca Belair in terms of their upside after being called up
- Are there any female MMA fighters who didn’t win titles who could be considered for Hall of Fame?
- Remembering The Great Mephisto
- Is Andrade impressing enough early in AEW to perhaps deserve an AEW World Title run?
- Will Rock actually advertise his final match? Would it have worked to have Reigns pick The Final Boss as his WrestleMania opponent after winning the Rumble?
- Thoughts on “Hangman” Page choosing to take a photo with Marty Scurll and how he handled the criticism afterward
- Who have Wade and Todd met in person from the PWTorch staff?
- Disagreement with Wade’s criticism of the MJF vs. Brody King short main event on Dynamite
- Was there a better way to take Bron Breakker out of the Royal Rumble than the rehash the Austin Theory/Seth Rollins angle?
- Is it worth pushing Finn Balor at a world title level again?
- Is AEW making its world title scene too cluttered?
- Should Brody King and AEW in general lean into the crowd chanting “F— ice!” on Dynamite?
- What is the morality of following a booker’s decision if a wrestler disagrees with it?
- How does the current United States administration end?
- What is the difference between Velveteen Dream and Gable Steveson in terms of what they’ve been accused of?
- Should AEW move away from building stories that only pay off on PPV when TV revenue is such a dominant source of its revenue?
- What makes Bron Breakker an actual prospect to be a WrestleMania main evener?
- What is holding Montez Ford back?
