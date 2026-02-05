FREE PODCAST 2/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Royal Rumble fallout, Edge interacts with Roman, Belair celebrates, Jey Uso returns, Heyman (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (2-5-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair discussed WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Rumble fallout. That included Edge interacting with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and returning Jey Uso. Also, Bianca Belair celebrating her win and contemplating her big decision. Also, Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn for the IC Title, and much more with live callers and mailbag.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Jan. 31, 2020 start to finish including Goldberg challenging The Fiend, Otis getting ready for Valentine’s Day date with Mandy, Super Showdown Saudi Arabia hype, another Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin match, a Fatal Four-way women’s match, Miz & Morrison movie spoof, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com